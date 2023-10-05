News
World Cup PIX: NZ seizes control with frequent wickets

World Cup PIX: NZ seizes control with frequent wickets

October 05, 2023 16:05 IST
PHOTOS from the ICC World Cup opener played between England and New Zealand at Ahmedabad on Thursday

New Zealand's interim skipper, Tom Latham, won the toss and chose to field as the 50-over World Cup commenced in India, featuring a rematch of the 2019 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

In a strategic move, New Zealand rested regular captain Kane Williamson (recovering from knee surgery) and fast bowler Tim Southee (thumb surgery), allowing them more time for recuperation.

Unfortunately, Lockie Ferguson also missed out due to a minor injury.

Jonny Bairstow

IMAGES: England's Jonny Bairstow gives a blistering start. Photograph: Amit Dave /Reuters

Jonny Bairstow kicked off England's innings with a blistering start, amassing 12 runs in the very first over.

Matt Henry claimed the first wicket, dismissing Dawid Malan, who was caught behind in the subsequent over.

Joe Root

IMAGES: Joe Root keeps England in the hunt.Photograph: Amit Dave /Reuters

 

Mitchell Santner

IMAGES: Mitch Santner celebrates with Will Young after taking the wicket of England's Jonny Bairstow caught by Daryl Mitchell. Photograph: Amit Dave /Reuters

Mitchell Santner sent Bairstow packing, as the opener couldn't capitalise on his start Bairstow attempts to play an inside-out shot, sending the ball into the air, only to be caught at long-off. He departs after contributing 33 runs from 35 deliveries.

Jos Buttler

IMAGES: Jos Buttler in action.Photograph: ECB/X
WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

