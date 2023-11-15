News
The great man just congratulated me, it feels like a dream: Kohli

The great man just congratulated me, it feels like a dream: Kohli

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 15, 2023 18:54 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI ton, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

A perfect script unfolded at the iconic Wankhede as Virat Kohli scored his historic 50th ODI ton during India’s semifinal against New Zealand on Wednesday.

Breaking the legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record in front of the man himself, Kohli took a bow as Tendulkar joined the entire Wankhede Stadium to give the star batter a standing ovation.

While Tendulkar penned a heartfelt message on social media to congratulate the star batter who broke his record, Kohli thanked the legend while speaking during the mid-innings break.

 

Speaking to the commentator’s an emotional Kohli said, “Again, the great man just congratulated me. It feels like a dream. Too good to be true.

“Big game for us and I played the role so that the guys around me can come and express themselves. As I said, for me the most important thing is to make my team win. I've been given a role this tournament and I'm trying to dig deep. That's the key to consistency - play according to the situation and play for the team. It's the stuff of dreams.

“Sachin paaji was there in the stands. It's very difficult for me to express it. My life partner, my hero - he's sitting there. And all these fans at the Wankhede. To get to 400 is amazing; a lot of credit needs to go to Shreyas. KL finished it with a flurry,” Kohli said after India’s innings.

With Kohli and Shreyas Iyer hammering tons, India went onto post a massive total of 397/4 in their semifinal against New Zealand.

REDIFF CRICKET
