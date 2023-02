The IPL extravaganza is all set to unfold!

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will play four-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad to begin the Indian Premier League on March 31.

According to the schedule announced by the BCCI, there will be a total of 52 round-robin matches.

While the weekdays will feature one match, double headers are scheduled every Saturday and Sunday. The league matches end on May 21, with a tie between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Titans in Bengaluru.

After staging the league across Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad in IPL 2022, the 16th season will revert to the home and away format, where all the teams will play seven home games and as many away matches respectively in the league stage.

According to the BCCI, a total of 70 league stage matches will be played across 12 venues over the course of 52 days.

The grand cricket show is here to enthrall the fans! Are you ready?

Check out the IPL 2023 Schedule