PHOTOS: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

IMAGES of the IPL 2023 match played between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday

Scorecard

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal cracked a fine century and shared a vital 72-run partnership with skipper Jos Buttler as Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 212 for seven in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Sunday.

Jaiswal's 124 off 62 balls, studded with 16 boundaries and eight maximums, came off just 62 deliveries at a strike rate of 200.

IMAGE: Arshad Khan celebrates Shimron Hetmyer’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan was the most successful MI bowler with figures of 3/39, while Piyush Chawla returned figures of 2/34 and England quick Jofra Archer took the wicket of West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder.

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates with team-mates. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma, who is playing his 150th match as skipper of the most successful IPL franchise, made two changes to the side, bringing in Archer and Arshad Khan in place of Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar.