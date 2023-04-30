News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

PHOTOS: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals

Source: PTI
April 30, 2023 21:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES of the IPL 2023 match played between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Sunday

Scorecard

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal cracked a fine century and shared a vital 72-run partnership with skipper Jos Buttler as Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 212 for seven in their Indian Premier League match against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Sunday.

 

Jaiswal's 124 off 62 balls, studded with 16 boundaries and eight maximums, came off just 62 deliveries at a strike rate of 200.

Arshad Khan

IMAGE: Arshad Khan celebrates Shimron Hetmyer’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Left-arm pacer Arshad Khan was the most successful MI bowler with figures of 3/39, while Piyush Chawla returned figures of 2/34 and England quick Jofra Archer took the wicket of West Indian all-rounder Jason Holder.

Jason Holder

IMAGE: Jofra Archer celebrates with team-mates. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit Sharma, who is playing his 150th match as skipper of the most successful IPL franchise, made two changes to the side, bringing in Archer and Arshad Khan in place of Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: MI Celebrates 10 Years of Rohit's Captaincy
SEE: MI Celebrates 10 Years of Rohit's Captaincy
Gujarat Titans' gain: KKR CEO on losing Shubman Gill
Gujarat Titans' gain: KKR CEO on losing Shubman Gill
Did Indian batters' inexperience prove costly for DC?
Did Indian batters' inexperience prove costly for DC?
'Deal with players' issues with respect and dignity'
'Deal with players' issues with respect and dignity'
Chhattisgarh tribal leader Nand Kumar Sai quits BJP
Chhattisgarh tribal leader Nand Kumar Sai quits BJP
CSK should be doing better with the bat: Dhoni
CSK should be doing better with the bat: Dhoni
Normalcy returns to Bengal's Kaliaganj after violence
Normalcy returns to Bengal's Kaliaganj after violence

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PIX: Spirited Punjab edge CSK in last-ball finish!

PIX: Spirited Punjab edge CSK in last-ball finish!

'Happy birthday Rohit Sharma!'

'Happy birthday Rohit Sharma!'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances