IPL PHOTOS: MI vs KKR

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer celebrates his century. Photograph: BCCI

Venkatesh Iyer struck a scintillating 51-ball 104 -- his maiden century in the Indian Premier League -- to power Kolkata Knight Riders to a commanding 185/6 against Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on Sunday.

The 28-year-old India and KKR batting all-rounder Iyer waged a lone battle with the bat against Mumbai Indians, recording his highest score in the IPL. It was also the highest score this season among all batters.

He smashed six fours and nine sixes to bring up the second century of this edition of the IPL.

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar appeals unsuccessfully for leg before wicket against Narayan Jagadeesan. Photograph: BCCI

Iyer bettered the record set by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Harry Brook a couple of nights ago in terms of fastest century this season, who made 100 from 55 balls against KKR.

While Iyer, who injured his knee at the start of his innings while attempting a ramp shot off Cameron Green, dominated the Mumbai Indians bowlers, none of the KKR top-order batter troubled the scorers.

Iyer, playing in his third IPL season for KKR, hobbled between the wickets to complete runs, but the pain eventually subsided which gave the left-handed batter a chance to play naturally.

In an innings replete with strokes hit all around the park, Iyer completed his maiden IPL century with five fours and nine sixes from in just 49 deliveries.

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

While most of the KKR batters did not last long enough, Iyer also did well to score heavily in his 48-run stand for the second wicket with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (8), 50 runs for the fourth wicket with Shardul Thakur (14) and 36 for the fifth wicket with Rinku Singh (18).

Cameron Green provided MI with the first breakthrough in the second over when he had N Jagadeesan caught by Hrithik Shokeen for a five-ball duck to rock KKR early.

With Gurbaz struggling to get off the blocks, Iyer played a brisk innings coming in at No. 3 to provide KKR with quick runs in the powerplay, hitting four sixes and two fours as the visiting side reached 55/1 in six overs.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians players celebrates the wicket of Narayan Jagadeesan. Photograph: BCCI

Gurbaz's stay ended in the seventh over when Piyush Chawla had him caught by Duan Jansen at short third man.

If Iyer kept attacking the MI bowlers from one end, KKR kept losing wickets at the other. Nitish Rana (5) also had a game to forget with the bat, mistiming one to long on off Shokeen and walked away after exchanging a few words with the spin bowler.

KKR's latest sensation Rinku fell for a run-a-ball 18 with two fours and all-rounder Andre Russell freed up his arms, scoring his first double-digit total after three games to finish on 21 not out from 11 balls (3x4s, 1x6s).