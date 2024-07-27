Bumrah Ignites Captaincy Debate

'Bowlers are the smart people because you know, they have to get the batsman out and we are obviously always fighting the odds because the grounds are shorter, the bats are better.'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has been overlooked by the BCCI in favour of grooming Shubman Gill as the next captain-in-waiting. Photograph: BCCI/X

Jasprit Bumrah has reignited the debate on the ideal captaincy profile, asserting that bowlers possess the strategic acumen and mental fortitude necessary to lead a cricket team.

The speedster, who has previously led the national side in a Test match and served as Rohit Sharma's deputy, expressed his readiness to take on the full-time captaincy role.

Despite his leadership credentials, Bumrah has been overlooked by the BCCI in favour of grooming Shubman Gill as the next captain-in-waiting.

In conversation with Indian Express newspaper, Bumrah once again hinted that if given the opportunity to lead the Indian team, he is ready to take up the role.

'That is something that I don't decide I cannot go to you know the team and say now you have to make me captain. I don't have that much power and it is above my paygrade,' Bumrah said.

Undeterred by the selectors' decision, Bumrah made a compelling case for bowlers as captains. He argued that the constant pressure faced by bowlers, coupled with the evolving nature of the game, equips them with the requisite skills to make crucial decisions under pressure.

Citing iconic figures like Kapil Dev, Imran Khan and Pat Cummins, Bumrah emphasised the success of bowlers as captains.

Photograph: BCCI/X

'I feel the bowlers are the smart people because you know, they have to get the batsman out and we are obviously always fighting the odds because the grounds are shorter, the bats are better. I don't remember any article or any technology coming that okay, we are helping the bowlers to swing the ball a lot more.

'Obviously, the people enjoy the ball being thrown around and like to see sixes being hit. That's okay. So I feel that because bowlers are fighting the odds and have to do the hard job and not hiding behind a bat. They are not hiding behind a flat wicket. We're right in the firing line.

'When we lose a game, it's usually the bowlers that are being blamed. It's a hard job. So I feel that, you know, I take a lot of pride in doing that job, it requires a lot of guts to also, you know, physically put a lot of strain on your body and you still enjoy the game and still create an impact. So you get Yes, you have to face a lot of challenges that come along with it.'

'So I feel that because of all of these challenges, you always find new ways the bowlers find different ways of succeeding and fighting the odds.'

While acknowledging Virat Kohli's transformative impact on Indian cricket, Bumrah lauded his former captain's leadership qualities and unwavering passion for the game.

'Virat is energy-driven. He is quite passionate, wears his heart on his sleeves. He pushed us in terms of fitness. He changed the narrative that way. Even though Virat is not the captain, he is still the leader.'