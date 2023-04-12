IPL PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals vs CSK

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Chennai on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler goes big during his 36-ball 52. Photograph: BCCI

Jos Buttler wasn't exactly devastating in his approach but yet managed his 18th IPL half-century as Rajasthan Royals posted a decent 175 for 8 against Chennai Super Kings, in Chennai on Wednesday.

While Royals were 135 for 4 after 15 overs, the last five overs weren’t as productive as they would have expected with only 40 runs being added and four wickets lost in the process.

Ravindra Jadeja (2/21 in 4 overs) was as usual menacing on a surface that assisted the spinners even as Buttler hit three huge sixes in his 36-ball-52. He had a good 77-run second wicket stand with Devdutt Padikkal (38 off 26 balls), who after his struggles against Punjab Kings, was back in his element.

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson. Photograph: BCCI

Towards the end, Shimron Hetmyer (30 off 18 balls) was ever impressive as a finisher while Tushar Deshpande (2/37) gave only eight runs in the 20th over.

The CSK bowlers, especially Jadeja managed to peg back the Royals batters after the brisk start with the 50 coming in the 6th over.

Royals struggled between overs eight and 13 as they lost two wickets in the space of three balls with Padikkal and skipper Sanju Samson (0) falling to Jadeja.

IMAGE: Shimron Hetmyer hits out. Photograph: BCCI

The delivery that got Samson, was bowled with high arm speed and it did turn enough along with sufficient bounce to force the batter play a wrong line.

After a phase in which the Royals batters did not score any boundaries for a little over six overs, Ashwin (30, 22 balls, 1x4, 2x6) smacked two successive sixes off debutant left-arm pacer Akash Singh.

He fell even as he was looking to step up the pace, skying one off Akash in the deep.

IMAGE: Devon Conway takes a catch to dismiss Devdutt Padikkal. Photograph: BCCI

After skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl, Deshpande struck an early blow for the home team, dismissing the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal (10, 8 balls, 2x4), having him caught by Shivam Dube.

Buttler and Padikkal (38, 26 balls, 5x4) added 77 runs in 41 deliveries before the latter fell to Jadeja, caught in the deep by Devon Conway. The partnership laid the foundation for the Royals after Jaiswal was dismissed early.