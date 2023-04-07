IPL PHOTOS: Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Images from the IPL 2023 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow, on Friday.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' players celebrate after Yash Thakur dismissed Rahul Tripathi. Photograph: BCCI

Left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya bowled a superb spell with three quick strikes as Lucknow Super Giants restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 121/8 in the IPL 2023 match on Friday.

Krunal registered splendid figures of 3/18, including 15 dots ball. He scalped the wickets of Mayank Agarwal (8), Anmolpreet Singh (31) and captain Aiden Makram (0) -- the last two dismissals from successive balls in the eighth over -- to leave SRH reeling on 50/3 in the eighth over.



Agarwal went for a drive only to hit straight to Marcus Stoinis in the third over to give LSG their first wicket. Five overs later, he trapped well-set batter Anmolpreet leg before wicket before bowling Makram off the next to spoil the South African's first outing as SRH captain.

IMAGE: Harry Brook is stumped by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi. Photograph: BCCI

Playing his first match of IPL 2023, SRH's new skipper Markram went for a drive in the first ball he faced but it spun away to disturb his off stump.



Ravi Bishnoi then removed Harry Brook, stumped by Nicholas Pooran for 3 as SRH slipped to 55/4.



Veteran leg-spinner Amit Mishra produced a fine spell of 2/23 before he was substituted by Impact Player Ayush Badoni in the 19th over.



LSG skipper KL Rahul's ploy to introduce spin in the third over in the form of Krunal on a difficult wicket having variable bounce paid off.

IMAGE: Krunal Pandya celebrates after taking the wicket of Mayank Agarwal. Photograph: BCCI

From 43/1 after the Powerplay, SRH slipped to 63/4 at the halfway stage.



Rahul Tripathi (34) played a lone hand in the second half of the innings as he stitched a 39-run stand -- the highest partnership for SRH -- with Washington Sundar (16), before he fell in the 18th over off the bowling of Yash Thakur.



Abdul Samad hit two sixes in the final over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat to take the SRH score past 120.