IPL 2023 PIX: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

Images from the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran hits out during the IPL 2023 match against KKR on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Nicholas Pooran smashed a counter-attacking fifty to propel Lucknow Super Giants to a fighting 176/8 against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2023 match in Kolkata on Saturday.

Pooran (58 off 30 balls) rebuilt the innings after LSG had slipped to 73/5 with all their top batters, including the in-form duo of Marcus Stoinis (0) and Krunal Pandya (9), getting out cheaply.



Put into bat, LSG struggled to break free early on with rookie new ball bowler duo of Vaibhav Arora (2/30) and Harshit Rana (1/21 from three overs) setting the pace beautifully before spinners got into the act.

IMAGE: Sunil Narine, right, celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Krunal Pandya. Photograph: BCCI

Old warhorse Sunil Narine (2/28) and Varun Chakravarthy (1/38) removed Krunal and Quinton de Kock (28) in successive overs to leave LSG in trouble.



But, Pooran produced his counter-attacking display and smashed Chakravarthy for two fours and a six to start the recovery act.



Overall, Pooran slammed fives sixes and four boundaries in a 74-run partnership with Ayush Badoni (25) from 47 balls.



In their must-win match, KKR bowlers made all the difference, bowling 49 dot balls which is equivalent to 8.1 overs.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Arora, right, celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Prerak Mankad. Photograph: BCCI

The KKR new ball bowlers set the tempo early on with Harshit giving away just one run in the opening over and returned in his next over to dismiss Karan Sharma inside the Powerplay.



De Kock and Mankad, however, managed to keep the run-rate up with 54/1 in the Powerplay, taking on Chakravarthy, KKR's best spinner this season.



Just when LSG looked to have got settled on a dry Eden surface, Arora's twin blow in the seventh over pushed the visitors further.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni put on a 74-run stand for the sixth wicket to rally Lucknow Super Giants. Photograph: BCCI

While Mankad (26) got out trying to go aerial, the LSG's crisis man Stoinis got an unplayable delivery to be out for a two-ball duck.



Arora got the short ball to bounce awkwardly and Stoinis had no answer and got his glove to be caught at the slip.



At 55/3 in 6.5 overs, LSG had the duo of De Kock and skipper Krunal to repair the damage but the experienced duo showed little application and got out in successive overs, playing reckless shots.



Narine got Krunal in his first over, while Chakravarthy dismissed the well-set De Kock who played an atrocious slog sweep.