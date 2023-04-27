IPL PHOTOS: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings

Images from the IPL 2023 match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, in Jaipur, on Thursday.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered a career-best 77, during the IPL 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Yashasvi Jaiswal once again displayed his talent with a superb 77 before Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal provided the final flourish to take Rajasthan Royals to a competitive 202/5 against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 match in Jaipur on Thursday.

Opening the innings, Jaiswal slammed four sixes and eight fours in his 43-ball knock.



Padikkal (27 not out from 13 balls) and Jurel (34 off 15) added 48 runs for the fifth wicket to power Royals to their highest total at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Jaiswal targeted Akash Singh, hitting three fours in the very first over. The youngster started off with boundaries through the covers off the first two balls before flicking the fourth ball in the gap through midwicket for the same result.



Jos Buttler also made a bright start as he hit Tushar Deshpande for a couple of fours in the second over.



Left-hander Jaiswal again took Singh to the cleaners, hitting the pacer for three fours and a six in his second over.



Buttler smashed spinner Mahesh Theekshana twice straight down the ground for two fours as Royals raced to 64 for no loss in six overs.

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings' players celebrate after Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Jos Buttler. Photograph: BCCI

There was no stopping Jaiswal, who played a splendid reverse sweep off Ravindra Jadeaj for a six before he raced to his fifty from just 26 balls, in the seventh over.



The duo put on 86 runs for the opening wicket from just 50 balls before Buttler was caught at long-off off Jadeja in the ninth over.

IMAGE:

Tushar Deshpande removed Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson in the 14th over to put the brakes on Royals' momentum in the middle overs. Photograph: BCCI

Royals stumbled briefly after Buttler's dismissal as they lost wickets regularly in the middle overs.



Returning for his second spell, Deshpande crippled Royals with a double strike in his third over. He got Sanju Samson caught at long-on for 17 before Jaiswal miscued the slower ball and was caught on the off-side by Ajinkya Rahane, in the 14th over.

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel and Devdutt Padikkal’s fifth wicket stand helped Royals cross the 200-run mark. Photograph: BCCI

The big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer was bowled by Theekshana for eight as Royals lost three wickets for 21 runs in the space of 17 balls.



Jurel and Paddikal then counter-attacked in the last few overs, as Royals smashed 49 in the last three overs to take their total above the 200-run mark.