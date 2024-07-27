News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Hindi Shines At Paris Olympics Opening

Hindi Shines At Paris Olympics Opening

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 27, 2024 14:31 IST
Paris Olympics

Photograph: The Olympic Games/X

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony was a dazzling spectacle that showcased France's rich history and cultural diversity.

Transforming the iconic Seine river into an athlete's parade route, the event was a bold and unforgettable opening to the Games.

 

Paris Olympics

A particularly noteworthy moment occurred during the segment honouring prominent French women. Among the six languages chosen to highlight their contributions, Hindi was included, a testament to the deep cultural and diplomatic ties between India and France.

Paris Olympics

 

REDIFF SPORTS
Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

