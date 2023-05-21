IPL PICS: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Images from the Indian Premier League match between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Vivrant Sharma slams a four on way to his maiden IPL fifty during the match against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium, in Mumbai, on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Unheralded Uttarakhand pacer Akash Madhwal nailed his yorkers consistently at the death as Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 200 for 5 in their concluding IPL 2023 league encounter, at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, on Sunday.

With one eye on the weather in Bengaluru, where Royal Challengers Bangalore takes on Gujarat Titans later in the evening, Madhwal's four-wicket haul ensured SRH ended with at least 15 short of what could be considered a par-score on a flat track.

This was after a century opening stand between seasoned opener Mayank Agarwal (83 off 45 balls) and rookie Vivrant Sharma (69 off 47 balls) threatened to take the game away.

The pair of Agarwal and Vivrant put on the best opening stand for SRH this season, reaching 53 without loss after the powerplay without taking any undue risks, and eventually putting on 140 for the seventh century stand of this IPL.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Vivrant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal put up a stand of 140 runs, the best for the team this season . Photograph: BCCI

Courtesy Madhwal's 4 for 37, which included two lethal block-hole deliveries to clean up the in-form Heinrich Klaasen (18) and Harry Brook (0), SRH could score only 26 in last three overs.

For a bowling unit that has allowed contests to drift away at the Wankhede Stadium on several occasions, Mumbai made regular inroads to keep SRH within reach.

However, the task is an improbable one for MI as they will have to score 201 in just 11.4 overs, or from 70 balls, to overtake Royal Challengers Bangalore's Net Run Rate.

IMAGE: Mayank Agarwal struck his first fifty of the season. Photograph: BCCI

Playing in his third game this season, and for the first time as an opener, the left-handed Vivrant provided a fine example of himself with strokes on both the sides of the wicket.

Vivrant struck seven fours and a six to bring up his maiden IPL half-century in the 10th over, as SRH cruised in the first half of the contest unscathed and unperturbed by MI's bowlers.

Agarwal too ended his drought, hitting a six and four off Jason Behrendorff in the 13th over to bring up his first fifty this season, and celebrated with a gesture that batters usually do upon reaching the three-figure mark — taking off the helmet and arms stretched wide.

IMAGE: Akash Madhwal gave Mumbai Indians the breakthrough by dismissing Vivrant Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

On a benign pitch, in extreme hot and humid conditions, there was also not much that the Mumbai bowlers could do on what also has been batting-friendly surface.

With no movement or turn off the surface, the MI bowlers had to contend with bowling disciplined line and lengths, and, to their credit, they never really allowed the SRH openers to get away.

IMAGE: Akash Madhwal finished with splendid figures of 4-37. Photograph: BCCI

The first breakthrough came in the 14th over when Madhwal had Vivrat caught at deep mid-wicket; his 69 off 47 balls (9 fours, 2 sixes) is the highest score since the first IPL for any Indian player in a debut innings.

Madhwal continued to use the short ball well and in the 17th over he had Agarwal caught behind for 83, which came off 46 balls, including eight fours and four sixes.