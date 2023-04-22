IPL PHOTOS: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings

Images from the IPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings' Jitesh Kumar on the attack during the IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Sam Curran justified his top billing with a splendid 29-ball-55 as Punjab Kings lifted themselves from a precarious position to post a mammoth 214/8 against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2023 match in Mumbai on Saturday.

A 92-run stand for the eighth wicket with Harpreet Bhatia (41 off 28 balls) changed the course of the game with 131 runs coming in the back-10.



Arjun Tendulkar (1/48 in 3 overs), who had a couple of impressive games first up, had a good opening spell but went for 31 in his third over as 69 runs were yielded between overs 16-18. Jofra Archer and Cameron Green went for 13 and 25 respectively in the 17th and 18th over.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings captain Sam Curran smacked 55 off just 29 balls. Photograph: BCCI

But the hero undoubtedly was Curran, who slammed his first fifty of IPL this season and Bhatia made a 28-ball 41 while adding 92 runs from 50 balls for the fifth wicket to power Punjab Kings to a daunting total. This was after MI bowlers strangulated their middle-order post a promising start.



Curran struck five fours and four sixes to help Punjab Kings bounce back strongly at the Wankhede Stadium after they lost way in the middle overs, leading a strong recovery.

IMAGE: Harpreet Bhatia put on a 92-run stand with Sam Curran. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Kings were 97/4 after 13 overs but courtesy brilliant efforts from Curran, Bhatia and Jitesh Sharma, they added 117 runs in the last seven overs, with 96 runs coming on the last 30 balls.



Punjab wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma also provided later fireworks, hitting four sixes in his seven-ball 25 before being cleaned up by Jason Behrendorff in the last over.

IMAGE: Liam Livingstone is stumped by MI wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan off the bowling of Piyush Chawla. Photograph: BCCI

Piyush Chawla bowled an impressive spell of 2/15 in three overs as Punjab Kings, whose batting looked directionless in the absence of their regular captain and the team's best batter this season in Shikhar Dhawan, appeared to be heading for a moderate total.