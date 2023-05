Former team-mates caught up on Monday ahead of Tuesday's Lucknow Super Giants-Mumbai Indians game in Lucknow.

LSG Mentor Gautam Gambhir met up with former India team-mates Rohit Sharma and Piyush Chawla, while LSG Captain Krunal Pandya, who played six seasons for MI, was delighted to meet his buddy Kieron Pollard.

IMAGE: 'Seven IPL trophies as captain in one frame', Mumbai Indians captioned the Instgram post. Photographs: Mumbai Indians/Instagram

IMAGE: 'The KP meet up' -- LSG Captain Krunal Pandya with MI Batting Coach Kieron Pollard.

IMAGE: South African cricket legends Mark Boucher and Jonty Rhodes.

IMAGE: 'WC champions' -- Gautam Gambhir greets his 2011 World Cup team-mate Piyush Chawla.

Rohit also met LSG pace duo Yudhvir Singh Charak and Mohsin Khan, both of whom were formerly a part of the Mumbai Indians.