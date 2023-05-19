News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's Anil Kumble Doing At Cannes?

What's Anil Kumble Doing At Cannes?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 19, 2023 06:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Anil Kumble sported a dapper look alongside wife Chetana as he made his Cannes debut. Photographs: Kind courtesy Anil Kumble/Instagram

Anil Kumble looked dapper on the red carpet as he made his Cannes debut.

The legendary Indian cricketer was accompanied by wife Chetana and the couple looked elegant as they posed for the shutterbugs.

The pair wore colour coordinated black outfits designed by Raghavendra Rathore and their appearance set the Internet abuzz.

'Red carpet moment with @chetanakumble at @festivaldecannes opening night! My outfit styled by @raghavendra.rathore,' Kumble informed us.

On Day 2, Kumble sported a white ensemble while Chetana was seen in a light green outfit.

Kumble shared a series of snaps along with a selfie with his wife as he soaked in the festive air at Cannes. He also shared a snap with Director Vignesh Shivan.

 

 

 
REDIFF CRICKET
