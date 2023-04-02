IPL PIX: Kohli, du Plessis guide RCB to easy win vs MI

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis celebrates his half-century with Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis dished out a chasing master-class with a 148-run opening partnership as Royal Challengers Bangalore made a sensational start to their IPL 2023 campaign with a comprehensive eight-wicket demolition of Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on Sunday.



Sent into bat, Tilak Varma smashed a scintillating 84 off 46 balls to single-handedly power MI to 171/7 but Kohli and du Plessis made mockery of the total, slamming twin fifties as RCB romped home with as many as 22 balls to spare.



Chasing 172, Kohli (82 not out) and Du Plessis (73) produced an exhibition of sublime stroke-making, plundering 10 boundaries and as many maximums during their near flawless 89-ball stand.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

After du Plessis perished in the 15th over, Kohli completed the job, hitting a four and six off Arshad Khan to knock off the winning runs to hand MI their 11th consecutive defeat in their first match of the season.



MI brought in Jason Behrendorff in place of Suryakumar Yadav as their impact player but it didn't work as he and his new-ball partner Arshad was taken to the cleaners by Kohli and du Plessis, racking up 30 in three overs.



If Behrendorff was smacked for successive sixes by du Plessis, Kohli blasted a four and six off Jofra Archer after being dropped by the bowler in the first ball.

IMAGE: Faf Du Plessis plays the scoop shot for a six. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla was then introduced but du Plessis sent him across the extra cover, while Kohli pulled one across the midwicket off Archer as RCB scored 53 in six overs.



Cameron Green was then taken apart with du Plessis hitting two fours and a maximum. The skipper repeated the treatment to Hrithik Shokeen with two maximums to reach his fifty.



Kohli then whacked Chawla over long-on to bring up the team hundred before reaching his individual fifty in the 12th over.



Jason Behrendorff bled 16 runs in the next with du Plessis cracking a six and a four. Kohli then pulled Archer over deep square leg as runs kept coming thick and fast.



MI picked up du Plessis and Dinesh Kartik (0) in the fag end but it was too late as Glenn Maxwell (12 not out off 3 balls) and Kohli finished off things in style.

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' Tilak Varma on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Tilak Varma batted with aplomb, smashing a scintillating fifty to single-handedly rally Mumbai Indians after a difficult start to a competitive 171/7.



Sent in to bat, five-time champions MI had a poor start but Varma, coming off a successful last season, delivered the goods as he held the innings together with an unbeaten 46-ball 84-run knock.



RCB bowlers had reduced MI to 20/3 in 5.2 overs after skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bowl but Varma played a lone hand, adding 50 and 48 with Nehal Wadhera (21) and Arshad Khan (15 not out) for the fifth and eighth wickets respectively.



The 20-year-old decorated his knock with nine boundaries and four sixes.



Ishan Kishan smashed two fours before being removed by Mohammed Siraj with an outswinger, while Cameron Green was dismissed by Recce Topley, who registered his first IPL wicket.



Suryakumar Yadav, who has been in poor form, too couldn't capitalise on a good start, hitting straight to Shahbaz Ahmed off Michael Bracewell.



Varma continued to bat with confidence, reverse-sweeping Bracewell over backward point for a four before hitting a six and four off Maxwell as 16 runs came off the 12th over.



Wadhera showed his big-hitting skills with back-to-back maximums off Karn Sharma but the bowler had the last laugh as the batter was caught by Virat Kohli.

IMAGE: RCB's players celebrate after Mohammed Siraj dismissed Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

There was lot of expectations from Tim David but Karn Sharma cleaned him up when he tried to go for a big hit.



Varma seemed to be batting on a different pitch as he slammed Akash Deep over deep square leg for another maximum to reach his half-century.



Du Plessis then got into the act, producing a superb catch at mid-off to get rid off Hrithik Shokeen off pacer Harshal Patel.

IMAGE: Tim David is bowled by Karn Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Siraj, who had figures of 3-0-5-1 after three overs, bowled a poor 19th over, sending down five wides and conceding two fours to give away 16 runs in the penultimate over.



Two sixes and a four flew from Varma's bat off Harshal's final over as MI scored some quick runs at the end.