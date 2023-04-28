PIX: 14 sixes, 27 fours! LSG post record 257/5

Images from the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants at the Punjab Cricket Association I S Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Friday.

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis top-scored for LSG with a magnificent 72 from 40 balls. Photograph: BCCI

A display of brutal hitting from Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis fired Lucknow Super Giants to a record 257/5 -- the second highest total in IPL history -- against a profligate Punjab Kings in the IPL 2023 match in Mohali on Friday.

Mayers went on the rampage in the Powerplay to blast his way to 54 off 24 balls before Stoinis hammered 72 off 40 as he effortlessly collected boundaries at will to help his team set a massive target.



The other important contributions came from Ayush Badoni (43 off 24) and Nicholas Pooran (45 off 19).

IMAGE: Kyle Mayers took the Punjab Kings' bowlers apart in the Powerplay, smashing 54 from 24 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Back to lead Punjab after three games, Shikhar Dhawan opted to field but his bowlers were all over the place on a belter of a track.



Barring Rahul Chahar, all the other six bowlers leaked more than 10 runs per over. The usually frugal Arshdeep Singh leaked 54 runs in four overs and Kagiso Rabada gave away 52 runs in four overs although he had two wickets to show for his efforts.



The total was also the highest of IPL 2023 and six runs shy of the all-time record of 263, achieved by Royal Challengers Bangalore against Pune Warriors in 2013 when Chris Gayle played his epic 175-run knock from just 66 balls.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings players celebrate after Kagiso Rabada dismissed K L Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

LSG skipper K L Rahul was the only batter, who could not make use of the ideal batting conditions. He was dropped on the first ball of the match off debutant Gurnoor Brar but could not make it count as he perished for 12 from nine balls.



Mayers looked in menacing tough from the get go as he smashed Arshdeep for four boundaries in his opening over. He started with a gorgeous drive through point before using his long levers to target the long-on and midwicket region, collecting seven fours and four sixes in total.

IMAGE: Marcus Stoinis celebrates after completing his half-century. Photograph: BCCI

Such was his confidence and he took a couple of strides forward to dispatch fast bowler Rabada just over his head.



After Mayers fell inside the Powerplay, Stoinis and Badoni shared an 89-run stand off only 47 balls to maintain the momentum created by Mayers.



Stoinis played some breathtaking strokes in his belligerent knock that included five sixes and half a dozen boundaries.

IMAGE: Nicholas Pooran hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

Stoinis could have been dismissed in the 13th over but Liam Livingstone touched the boundary while trying to take a regulation catch at long-on.



Pooran began his innings with three back to back off drives off Livingstone as he ensured LSG didn't lose the momentum.



Courtesy of Pooran and Badoni, LSG smashed as many as 73 runs from the last five overs.