IPL PHOTOS: RCB vs CSK

IMAGES from the Indian Premier League match played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru on Monday.

IMAGE: Denvon Conway smashed a 45-ball 83 at the top of the innings for CSK. Photograph: BCCI

Devon Conway slammed a blistering 83 off 45 balls while Shivam Dube blazed away to a 27-ball 52 as Chennai Super Kings posted an imposing 226 for six in an IPL match in Bengaluru on Monday.

Opting to bowl, it was a struggle for RCB's bowling attack as the CSK batters went hammer and tongs from the onset.

CSK started on a bright note thanks to Conway who first whipped Wayne Parnell to the mid-wicket boundary in the second over and, three balls later, lifted the South African over the fine leg fence.

Ruturaj Gaikwad struggled as he departed in the third over, finding Parnell in the outfield from a Mohammed Siraj delivery.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane continued his good run of form with another stroke-filled innings. Photograph: BCCI

Conway was unperturbed as he went about his business in style, scooping Vijaykumar Vyshak over the keeper for a four, and a ball later, Ajinkya Rahane (37 off 20) executed a perfect hook shot to send the ball into the stands.

Rahane looked in a mood to prove a point as he clobbered Parnell for two boundaries and a six to pick up 15 runs from the sixth over.

Introduced into the attack in the seventh over, Glen Maxwell was hit out of the park by Conway. The duo looked in ominous form as they gathered a boundary or a six in all most every over of their partnership.

IMAGE: Wanindu Hasaranga celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. Photograph: BCCI

Conway was at his brutal best as he smoked Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva over midwicket for a huge six in the 10th over, before the Lankan spinner broke the dangerous-looking partnership by cleaning up Rahane.

Conway brought up his second fifty on the trot with a double in the same over.

The New Zealander then smashed Hasaranga for a boundary as CSK reached 97 for two at the halfway stage. Shivam Dube marked his arrival at the crease with a huge six off Maxwell, while Conway continued his onslaught and smashed rookie Vijaykumar for back-to-back fours.

IMAGE: Shivam Dube smashed the ball to all parts of the ground and completed a half-century. Photograph: BCCI

It turned out to be a nightmare of an outing for young Vijaykumar as Conway clobbered the bowler over fine-leg boundary for another maximum.

Dube was not to be left behind as he slammed Harshal Patel over long-on for another six. The Indian batter carried on and carted Siraj over midwicket for a four and then hooked a slower bouncer from the bowler over square leg for a maximum.

The onslaught continued as Dube and Conway dealt in fours and sixes to take CSK to 165 for two after 15 overs.

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj fields the ball at the boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Conway departed in the 16th over, cleaned up a beautiful dipping yorker from Harshal Patel. But the Kiwi had done the damage by then, having shared 74 runs with Rahane and 80 runs with Dube.

Dube reached his fifty with a six off Parnell, but departed thereafter, caught by Siraj at deep midwicket while going for another big hit.