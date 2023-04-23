IPL PHOTOS: RCB vs Rajasthan Royals

Images from the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 39 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Glenn Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 39 balls but Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up with a par score of 189 for nine against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

IMAGE: Trent Boult celebrates Virat Kohli’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli (0) was adjudged leg-before to Trent Boult in first over but Du Plessis and Maxwell added 127 for the third wicket stand before RCB lost a bit of momentum towards the end.

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates Mahipal Lomror’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Boult finished with 2 for 41 but best bowler on view for RR was Yuzvendra Chahal (1/28 in 4 overs). In his entire spell, Chahal conceded only one six and not a single boundary.

Brief Scores: RCB 189 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 77 off 44 balls, Faf du Plessis 62 off 39 balls; Trent Boult 2/41, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/28) vs RR.