Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL PHOTOS: RCB vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL PHOTOS: RCB vs Rajasthan Royals

Source: PTI
Last updated on: April 23, 2023 17:45 IST
Images from the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday

Glenn Maxwell

IMAGE: Glenn Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 39 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Glenn Maxwell hammered 77 off 44 balls while Faf du Plessis contributed 62 off 39 balls but Royal Challengers Bangalore ended up with a par score of 189 for nine against Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match, in Bengaluru on Sunday.

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Trent Boult celebrates Virat Kohli’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Stand-in skipper Virat Kohli (0) was adjudged leg-before to Trent Boult in first over but Du Plessis and Maxwell added 127 for the third wicket stand before RCB lost a bit of momentum towards the end.

Rajasthan Royals

IMAGE: Yuzvendra Chahal celebrates Mahipal Lomror’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Boult finished with 2 for 41 but best bowler on view for RR was Yuzvendra Chahal (1/28 in 4 overs). In his entire spell, Chahal conceded only one six and not a single boundary.

Brief Scores: RCB 189 for 9 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 77 off 44 balls, Faf du Plessis 62 off 39 balls; Trent Boult 2/41, Yuzvendra Chahal 1/28) vs RR. 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Why Kings pacer Arshdeep is enjoying his cricket now...
Did Rahul Go To Sleep In Final Overs?
Curran Is Paisa Vasool!
Bantoo's bloody nose: The impact of Sachin's bouncer
'Will eat and sleep here until..' wrestlers at protest
Registration for Kedarnath yatra suspended till Apr 30
Amritpal shifted to Assam's Dibrugarh jail
MI coach Boucher backs Arjun Tendulkar after thrashing

How And Where Mumbai Lost The Plot

