News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL Photos: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

IPL Photos: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

Source: PTI
April 29, 2023 18:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

PHOTOS of the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.  

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans restricted the Kolkata Knight Riders to an under-par score. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans bowling unit held its own despite Rahmanullah Gurbaz's scintillating 81 as Kolkata Knight Riders could only manage a below-par 179 for 7 on a good batting track in an IPL match, in Kolkata on Saturday.

Returning to the side after Jason Roy pulled out because of a back spasm, the Afghanistan opener struck his second fifty of the season as he smashed seven sixes and five fours en route to his 39-ball knock.

IMAGE: Rahmanullah Gurbaz hammers a boundary enroute to his half-century. Video: Kind Courtesy LSG/Twitter

But once rookie Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmed (4-0-21-2) dismissed his teammate with compatriot Rashid Khan completing a well-judged catch, KKR didn't make good use of the final few overs as Mohammed Shami (3/33 in 4 overs) and Irishman Josh Little (2/25 in 4 overs) did play their part to perfection.

At 135/5, KKR had the firepower of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh with 28 balls to go. But they could not get past 200-mark, which always gives a team psychological edge.

 

Rinku became Noor's second victim, while 'birthday boy' Russell could not express himself fully with GT bowlers doing well to restrict him for a 19-ball 34 not out (2x4, 3x6).

IMAGE: Josh Little celebrates a KKR wicket. Photograph: BCCI

KKR managed just 45 runs and lost three wickets in the final five overs.

Put into bat, after a 45-minute rain interruption KKR lost two wickets in the powerplay with Shami dismissing Narayan Jagadeesan (19 off 15 balls) and comeback man Shardul Thakur who capped a four-ball duck before being caught by superb backward running catch by Mohit Sharma.

IMAGE: Mohit Sharma picks up the catch of Shardul Thakur. Photograph: BCCI

But that did not drag back KKR as Gurbaz showed the way with some clean powerhitting, racing to a 27-ball fifty with four fours and four sixes.

Making his intent clear, Gurbaz teed off smashing GT skipper Pandya for two sixes in three balls.

He then took the attack on Shami with disdain.    

IMAGE: Andre Russell bats during his 100th match for KKR. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian pace spearhead angled a delivery onto him but Gurbaz was in full flow as he backed away and smashed it straight over the bowler's head to race to 26 off 10 balls.

Rashid (0/54 in 4 overs) was brought in but he also failed to stem the flow of runs with a relentless Gurbaz striking in full force.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gene, Preity's PBKS Wasn't Goodenough
Gene, Preity's PBKS Wasn't Goodenough
Kohli should lead India if Rohit unavailable: Shastri
Kohli should lead India if Rohit unavailable: Shastri
Chennai hold the edge over Punjab in battle of Kings
Chennai hold the edge over Punjab in battle of Kings
Galwan martyr's wife commissioned into Army
Galwan martyr's wife commissioned into Army
'Request you not to weaken our movement'
'Request you not to weaken our movement'
Kejriwal extends support to protesting wrestlers
Kejriwal extends support to protesting wrestlers
'Player's movement; not linked to any political party'
'Player's movement; not linked to any political party'

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Russell rings the iconic bell at Eden Gardens

Russell rings the iconic bell at Eden Gardens

'Not even my country invested that much on'

'Not even my country invested that much on'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances