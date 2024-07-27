China's Huang and Sheng win first gold of Paris Games

IMAGE: China’s Yuting Huang, left, and Lihao Sheng of China after winning. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

China's Huang Yuting and Sheng Lihao won the first gold medal of the Paris Games on Saturday in the 10 metres air rifle mixed team event.

Keum Ji-hyeon and Park Ha-jun of South Korea claimed silver and Alexandra Le and Islam Satpayev of Kazakhstan were awarded bronze.

IMAGE: China’s Yuting Huang, left, and Lihao Sheng of China in action. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

Three years after Yang Qian and Yang Haoran won the gold in Tokyo, compatriots Huang and Sheng made sure China retained it.