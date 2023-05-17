IPL PHOTOS: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

IMAGES from the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals played in Dharamsala on Wednesday

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw slammed a 38-ball-54. Photograph: BCCI

Prithvi Shaw was finally back among runs with a 38-ball-54 while South African Rilee Rossouw smashed a scintillating 82 not out off 37 balls as Delhi Capitals scored 213 for 2 against Punjab Kings in an IPL encounter, in Dharamsala on Wednesday.

Skipper David Warner also contributed 46 off 31 balls with DC top order posting a decent total. It is their highest total of the season.

IMAGE: Rilee Rossouw and Phil Salt run between the wicket. Photograph: BCCI

For Punjab Kings, Sam Curran had figures of 2 for 36 in four overs.