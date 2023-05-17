News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL PHOTOS: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

IPL PHOTOS: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals

Source: PTI
May 17, 2023 21:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals played in Dharamsala on Wednesday

Prithvi Shaw

IMAGE: Prithvi Shaw slammed a 38-ball-54. Photograph: BCCI

Prithvi Shaw was finally back among runs with a 38-ball-54 while South African Rilee Rossouw smashed a scintillating 82 not out off 37 balls as Delhi Capitals scored 213 for 2 against Punjab Kings in an IPL encounter, in Dharamsala on Wednesday.

 

Skipper David Warner also contributed 46 off 31 balls with DC top order posting a decent total. It is their highest total of the season.

Phil Salt

IMAGE: Rilee Rossouw and Phil Salt run between the wicket. Photograph: BCCI

For Punjab Kings, Sam Curran had figures of 2 for 36 in four overs.

Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan takes a stunner to dismiss David Warner. Photograph: BCCI
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Kohli, Anushka Host Dinner For RCB
Kohli, Anushka Host Dinner For RCB
'Why would anyone think I'm not serious?'
'Why would anyone think I'm not serious?'
Wildest IPL Celebration Ever?
Wildest IPL Celebration Ever?
CBI searches home of Satya Pal Malik's ex-aide, others in insurance scam
CBI searches home of Satya Pal Malik's ex-aide, others in insurance scam
Jaipur blasts: SC refuses to stay HC order freeing 4
Jaipur blasts: SC refuses to stay HC order freeing 4
Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja dies in London at 87
Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja dies in London at 87
SC pulls up Manipur judge for 'obnoxious' quota order
SC pulls up Manipur judge for 'obnoxious' quota order

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Mr & Mrs Jadeja Meet Modi

Mr & Mrs Jadeja Meet Modi

Why Didn't Rohit Bowl?

Why Didn't Rohit Bowl?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances