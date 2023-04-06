IPL PHOTOS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Images from the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur celebrates his half-century with Rinku Singh. Photograph: BCCI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz stood tall amid the ruins with a maiden IPL fifty before Shardul Thakur's counter-attacking 68 from 29 balls propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to an imposing 204 for seven against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata on Thursday.

On a day explosive KKR batter Andre Russell fell for a golden duck, Gurbaz (57 off 44) laid the foundation before Thakur showed his mettle as a powerhitter to take them past 200-mark after RCB opted to bowl.

First, it was the Afghanistan recruit who revived their fortunes from a sloppy start, before Thakur came in at No 7 to give the team a final flourish in an entertaining 103-run (47b) sixth wicket partnership with Rinku Singh (46; 33b).

IMAGE: Rahmanullah Gurbaz hits a six. Photograph: BCCI

The duo lit up the show after Karn Sharma gave a double blow claiming Gurbaz and Russell off successive deliveries in the 12th over.

On a pitch that had true bounce and carry, David Willey exposed KKR's fragile top-order, when the England leftarm pacer knocked over Venkatesh Iyer (3) and Mandeep Singh (0) off successive deliveries inside the powerplay.

IMAGE: Karn Sharma celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Photograph: BCCI

Promoted to open, Venkatesh looked out of sorts and was done in by a sharp incoming delivery that had low bounce, while Mandeep was clueless to an away going delivery.

IMAGE: David Willey celebrates the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer. Photograph: BCCI

It turned from bad to worse for KKR when a reverse-sweeping Nitish Rana (1) got out following a good review from RCB in the very first ball after powerplay.

KKR looked in trouble at 47/3 but Gurbaz led the charge against the 'local' Bengal pacer Akash Deep, pulling him for a six before collecting back-to-back boundaries. Overall, he hit six fours and three sixes.

Gurbaz took a review to overturn an LBW decision on 30 and raced to a 38-ball fifty with a powerful sweep over long leg boundary.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Thakur then took Akash Deep to cleaners in his knock studded with nine fours and three sixes.

Apart from Willey (4-1-16-2), the RCB bowlers failed to impress and Akash Deep conceded 30 runs from his two overs. Siraj also looked wayward and returned with 1/44 from his four overs.

They also leaked 23 runs in extras.