SEE: Hardik, Agastya Show Drumming Skill

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Gujarat Titans/Twitter

Hardik Pandya has steered the Gujarat Titans to secure a spot in the Indian Premier League Play-Offs for the second consecutive season.

As the defending champions gear up for their final league match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru, an intriguing transformation in Hardik's appearance has caught everyone's attention.

Hardik and his adorable soon-to-be-three-year-old son Agastya took to social media to display their drumming skills.

Drawing inspiration from The Beatles, the Titans referred to the son and father as 'The Pandyas'.