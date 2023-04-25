IPL Photos: Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

PHOTOS of the IPL 2023 match between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.



IMAGE: David Miller played a dazzling 22-ball 46. Photograph: BCCI

Gujarat Titans' lower middle-order used the long handle to good effect and powered their team to a formidable 207 for six against Mumbai Indians in their IPL match in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

David Miller blazed away to a 22-ball 46, Rahul Tewatia smashed an unbeaten 20 in just five balls, while Abhinav Manohar needed only 21 deliveries to make 42 during a vital partnership of 71 runs for the fifth wicket with the South African.

This was after Shubman Gill made a neat 34-ball 56.

Arjun Tendulkar began on a promising note and conceded four runs in the opening over after his skipper Rohit Sharma opted to bowl first on winning the toss.

Gill got the first boundary of the match as the opener played one behind square off a Jason Behrendorff delivery that was slightly short.

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar celebrates after removing Wriddhiman Saha. Photograph: BCCI

MI didn't have to wait long for their first breakthrough as Wriddhiman Saha missed an attempted pull shot to edge one to the keeper off Tendulkar in the first ball of the third over.

Having taken his partner Gill's advice, Saha reviewed, but the on-field umpire's decision was retained by UltraEdge.

It was a nice comeback by Tendulkar junior, four days after being smacked for 48 runs in three overs by Punjab Kings. Growing in confidence, the 23-year-old left-arm seamer gave away just five runs.

With the help of few fours and a six, Gill gave the GT innings the momentum it needed after a quiet first five overs.

IMAGE: GT opener Shubman Gill top-scored for the hosts with a 34-ball 56. Photograph: BCCI

Gill collected 17 runs off Cameron Green's first as GT reached 50 for one at the end of the six powerplay overs.

However, defending champions GT suffered a major blow when Piyush Chawla (2/34) snared skipper Hardik Pandya caught in the deep by Suryakumar Yadav after the batter had made 13 off 14 balls.

GT were in for another shock as Gill, having played some fine shots on way to his brisk half-century, was sent back by Kumar Kartikeya to leave the team 91 for three at the start of the 12th over. Gill hit seven fours and a six.

IMAGE: Kumar Kartiya picked up the big wicket of Shubman Gill. Photograph: BCCI

Vijay Shankar was dismissed for 16-ball 19 before Manohar and Miller accelerated with their big hitting.

Manohar accumulated 17 runs off Chawla's final over to ruin his figures after three economical overs.

The duo of Manohar and Miller then amassed 22 runs in the 18th over bowled by Green, who was smashed for three sixes.

IMAGE: Abhinav Manohar hammered a 21-ball 42 to set Gujarat up for a 200+ score. Photograph: BCCI

Finally, Riley Meredith took out Manohar in the beginning of the 19th over, out bowled as the batter looked to loft the ball over long-off.

Tewatia had a first ball six, before Miller ended the over with two more maximums.