Spider-Man Shubman Gill Spins A Web

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shubman Gill at the trailer launch of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse in Mumbai on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

After winning hearts with his batting heroics, Shubman Gill is all set to break new grounds as the first Indian Spider-Man.

Gill, who has been scoring runs in plenty for India across formats in recent months, will lend his voice to Spider-Man in the Indian versions of the animated movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

'Get ready, India! The moment we've all been waiting is right around the corner,' Sony Pictures India posted on Instagram.

'With Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse, meet the FIRST Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, web-slinging his way into your hearts like never before!

'With the spectacular @ShubmanGill as the voice of our #Spidey in Hindi & Punjabi; buckle up for a rollercoaster ride of mind-blowing action!'

Gill showed some of his spidey moves as he got atop a car and tried to spin a web.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which releases pan-india in 10 languages on June 1, marks the big-screen debut of Pavitr Prabhakar, the Indian Spider-Man.

Gill will voice the Hindi and Punjabi versions of the film.

'Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian Spider-Man, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me.

'Already, I feel superhuman,' the Gujarat Titans opener said in a statement.