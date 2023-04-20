IPL PIX: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Images from the IPL 2023 match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Punjab Cricket Association Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium, in Mohali on Thursday.

IMAGE: Punjab Kings wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma takes the catch to dismiss Virat Kohli off the bowling of Harpreet Brar. Photograph: BCCI

Faf du Plessis plundered 84 off 56 balls despite a rib injury and shared a 137-run stand with opening partner Virat Kohli before Punjab Kings fought back to limit Royal Challengers Bangalore to 174 for four in the IPL 2023 match in Mohali on Thursday.

At 91 for no loss in 10 overs at the halfway mark, RCB were on course for 200 plus total but Punjab bowled well in the middle and death overs to restrict the opposition, who could only manage 83 runs off the last 60 balls.



Sam Curran and Rahul Chahar did not take wickets but conceded less than seven runs per over.



With regular skipper du Plessis turning up only as an 'Impact Player', Kohli came out for the toss as stand-in captain.



Du Plessis hammered five sixes and as many fours in his belligerent knock. Like he often does, the former South Africa skipper was not afraid to show his stumps to the spinners to free his arms for the big shots.

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis on the attack. Photograph: BCCI

Kohli made 59 off 47 balls though the first half of his innings was more fluent.



It was the fourth fifty plus score for the RCB openers this season, highlighting their consistency.



RCB would be a tad disappointment with the total they ended up with after a flying start from du Plessis and Kohli, who fired their team to 59 for no loss in the Powerplay.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a shot. Photograph: BCCI

Arshdeep Singh and Curran employed the short-ball tactic against du Plessis and Kohli with the new ball but it did not work.



Kohli began with his trademark cover drive off spinner Harpreet Brar before pulling a short ball from Arshdeep over short fine leg for another four in the third over.



Du Plessis got going with a couple of sixes off Brar, who opened the bowling alongside Arshdeep.

IMAGE: Harpreet Brar celebrates after dismissing Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: BCCI

The South African made room for a massive straight six over Brar's head and followed it up with another one wide of long on. However, his best of the lot was the straight six off pacer Nathan Ellis as he stood sill to slap it over the bowler's head.



Spinner Harpreet was instrumental in Punjab's super fightback as he dismissed Kohli and Glenn Maxwell (0) off successive deliveries in the 17th over. RCB suffered another blow as the well-set du Plessis fell in the very next over and Dinesh Karthik managed just seven before he perished to Arshdeep Singh in the penultimate over.



With wickets falling at regular intervals, RCB could manage only 44 runs in the last five overs, while losing four wickets.