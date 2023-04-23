IPL PHOTOS: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings

Images from the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI

Devon Conway, Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane slammed quick half-centuries to guide Chennai Super Kings to an imposing 235 for four in an Indian Premier League match in Kolkata on Sunday.

IMAGE: Devon Conway celebrates his fifty. Photograph: BCCI

Sent into bat, Conway (56 off 40) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (35 off 20) shared quick 73 runs for the opening wicket to hand CSK a scintillating start.

After the duo's departure, Dube (50 off 21) and Rahane (71 not out off 29) kept up the scoring rate, stitching 85 runs off just 32 balls to keep CSK's scoring rate high.

IMAGE: Varun Chakravarthy celebrates Devon Conway’s wicket. Photograph: BCCI

CSK top-order took most of the KKR bowlers to cleaners to pile up the big score.

Young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma (2/29 from 4 overs) was KKR's lone bright spot in the bowling department.