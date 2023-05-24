IPL Eliminator PIX: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians

Images from the IPL 2023 Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Naveen-ul-Haq celebrates the wicket of Cameron Green during the IPL 2023 Eliminator match on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Flamboyant Afghanistan seamer Naveen-ul-Haq picked up four wickets as Lucknow Super Giants managed to limit Mumbai Indians to 182/8 in the IPL Eliminator match in Chennai on Wednesday.

Naveen, who has been under spotlight since his angry exchanges with Virat Kohli during a league game against RCB, was constantly booed by the Chepauk crowd. But he tore through the MI batting line-up dismissing kipper Rohit Sharma (11 off 10 balls), batting mainstay Suryakumar Yadav (33 off 20 balls), the in-form Cameron Green (41 off 23 balls) and Tilak Verma (26 off 22 balls).



Naveen dented MI big time with the wickets of Suryakumar and Green in the space of three deliveries in the 11th over. Courtesy of those quick wickets, MI were forced to replace Suryakumar with Impact Player Nehal Wadhera, whose 23 off 12 balls was instumental in taking them past the 180-run mark.

IMAGE: Krishnappa Gowtham celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav off the bowling of Naveen-ul-Haq. Photograph: BCCI

Wadhera smacked a six and hit two fours in the final over bowled by Yash Thakur (3/34) to boost MI's score.



The impressive Moshin Khan (1/24) conceded only six runs in the 19th over before Wadhera stepped up the pace in the final over of the innings, bowled by Thakur.

IMAGE: Cameron Green hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Rohit (11), who began slowly, fell trying to up the pace, jumping out to hit Naveen only to hit it straight to Ayush Badoni in the way in the fourth over.



Thakur struck in the next over, getting Kishan caught behind by wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran.

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants' players celebrate after Yash Thakur dismissed Ishan Kishan. Photograph: BCCI

Suryakumar and Green gave some momentum to the innings with a 66-run third wicket partnership from 38 balls to take MI past the 100-run mark.



Green, who hammered a ton in the final league match against SRH, slammed six boundaries and a six, while Suryakumar hit two maximums and an equal number of fours in his 20-ball knock.