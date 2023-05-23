IPL, Qualifier 1: CSK vs GT

IMAGES from the IPL 2023, Qualifier 1 match played between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in Chennai on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

A disciplined bowling performance by the Gujarat Titans on a tricky surface helped the defending champions restrict Chennai Super Kings to 172 for 7 in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League in Chennai on Tuesday.

Put in to bat by GT captain Hardik Pandya, the Super Kings batters had a tough time on a slow pitch as they were not able to force the pace. Talismanic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni lasted only 2 balls for his 1 run, much to the disappointment of an adoring Chepauk crowd.

For the home team, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the best batter, scoring a superb 60 off 44 while the others could not make a substantial contribution.

IMAGE: CSK openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Mohammed Shami (2 for 28 in 4 overs) was the best bowler while Mohit Sharma (2/31) also picked up two wickets.

Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed scalped a wicket each and put pressure on the batters in the middle overs.

Gaikwad had a stroke of luck when he was caught by Shubman Gill off Darshan Nalkande only for the delivery to be declared a no-ball. He capitalised on the let-off and played some superb shots. The very next ball after he got a reprieve, he smacked a six and hit a four from the next delivery.

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans' players celebrate the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

The in-form Gaikwad did not get bogged down against the spin of Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed, the key bowlers for GT. He scored freely against all the bowlers and got CSK off to a brisk start with 49 being scored in the powerplay.

Gaikwad appeared to slow down after having outscored his opening partner Devon Conway with whom he shared yet another half-century stand. He fell trying to force the pace, to a catch by David Miller off Mohit Sharma.

IMAGE: Shivam Dube is bowled by Noor Ahmad. Photograph: BCCI

Ajinkya Rahane (17 off 10), who came in at No.4, hit one six before being Nalkande's only scalp as the scoring slowed down.

Conway was not his usual fluent self and struggled with his timing all though his innings.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya takes the catch to dismiss Mahendra Singh Dhoni off the bowling of Mohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Ambati Rayudu (17 off 9) crossed the 6,000 IPL-run mark during the course of his cameo.

The home team did well to collect 35 runs off the last three overs.