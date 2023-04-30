IPL PHOTOS: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings

Images from the IPL 2023 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings at M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni hits sixes off the last two balls to power CSK to 200/4. Photograph: BCCI

Chennai Super Kings rode on Devon Conway's superb unbeaten 92 to post a huge 200/4 against Punjab Kings in the IPL 2023 match in Chennai on Sunday, even as captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni sent the home crowd into raptures, finishing off the CSK innings in grand style with two sixes from the last two deliveries.

The talismanic Dhoni walked in at the fall of Ravindra Jadeja (12) to a massive roar from the crowd. He could not connect the first ball he faced from Sam Curran and picked up a single from the next delivery, thumping one down the ground.

IMAGE: Devon Conway plays a shot. Photograph: BCCI

One delivery later, Dhoni made a good connection as he slammed Curran over point for a and then despatched a full toss over midwicket for another maximim to finish on 13 not out from four balls and take CSK to 200.



Opting to bat first, Conway, who struck 16 fours and a six during his 52-ball unbeaten knock, and his opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad (37) added 86 for the first wicket to put the home team on the road to a good total.



For Punjab, Curran, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Sikandar Raza took one wicket apiece.

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway put on 86 runs for the opening. Photograph: BCCI

Conway and Gaikwad continued their impressive form with the bat as they got the team off to yet another strong start, raising 50 runs in the sixth over.



Conway hit two boundaries off Kagiso Rabada's first over to set the tone and continued to bat fluently. He hit two consecutive fours in the sixth over bowled by Curran as CSK gradually stepped up the pace. The powerplay yielded 57 runs as the Punjab Kings bowlers struggled to make an impression.



Gaikwad fell against the run of play, jumping out to a Sikander Raza delivery to be stumped by Jitesh Sharma for 37.

IMAGE: Sikandar Raza celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Photograph: BCCI

The big-hitting Shivam Dube was pushed up the order and he hit two big sixes, including one off Rabada. He helped add 44 runs in 26 balls with Conway to enable the Super Kings up the ante.



Dube looked good for more when he fell while going for a big hit only to be caught by Shahrukh Khan in the deep for a 17-ball 28.