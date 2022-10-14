News
The T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule

The T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule

By Rediff Cricket
October 14, 2022 15:51 IST
The T20 World Cup kicks off in Australia on Sunday, October 16, with the qualifying round from which the top teams from the two groups will make it to the main tournament.

The main round begins with an exciting clash between hosts Australia and New Zealand at the SCG on Saturday, October 22.

On Sunday, October 23 at 1.30 pm IST, will come the clash between India and Pakistan at the MCG.

 

Check out the T20 World Cup Schedule:

DateMatchVenueTime
Qualifying Round:
Oc 16 Group A: Sri Lanka vs Namibia Geelong 0930 IST
Oct 16 Group A: UAE vs The Netherlands Geelong 1330 IST
Oct 17 Group B: West Indies vs Scotland Hobart 0930 IST
Oct 17 Group B: Zimbabwe vs Ireland Hobart 1330 IST
Oct 18 Group A: Namibia vs Netherlands Geelong 0930 IST
Oct 18 Group A: Sri Lanka vs UAE Geelong 1330 IST
Oct 19 Group B: Scotland vs Ireland Hobart 0930 IST
Oct 19 Group B: West Indies vs Zimbabwe Hobart 1330 IST
Oct 20 Group A: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Geelong 0930 IST
Oct 20 Group A: Namibia vs UAE Geelong 1330 IST
Oct 21 Group B: West Indies vs Ireland Hobart 0930 IST
Oct 21 Group B: Scotland vs Zimbabwe Hobart 1330 IST
Super 12
Oct 22 New Zealand vs Australia Sydney 1230 IST
Oct 22 England vs Afghanistan Perth 1630 IST
Oct 23 A1 vs B2 Hobart 0930 IST
Oct 23 India vs Pakistan Melbourne 1330 IST
Oct 24 Bangladesh vs A2 Hobart 1230 IST
Oct 24 South Africa vs B1 Hobart 1630 IST
Oct 25 Australia vs A1 Perth 1630 IST
Oct 26 England vs B2 Melbourne 0930 IST
Oct 26 New Zealand vs Afghanistan Melbourne 1330 IST
Oct 27 South Africa vs Bangladesh Sydney 0830 IST
Oct 27 India vs A2 Sydney 1230 IST
Oct 27 Pakistan vs B1 Perth 1630 IST
Oct 28 Afghanistan vs B2 Melbourne 0930 IST
Oct 28 England vs Australia Melbourne 1330 IST
Oct 29 New Zealand vs A1 Sydney 1330 IST
Oct 30 Bangladesh vs B1 Brisbane 0830 IST
Oct 30 Pakistan vs A2 Perth 1230 IST
Oct 30 India vs South Africa Perth 1630 IST
Oct 31 Australia vs B2 Brisbane 1330 IST
Nov 1 Afghanistan vs A1 Brisbane 0930 IST
Nov 1 England vs New Zealand Brisbane 1330 IST
Nov 2 B1 vs A2 Adelaide 0930 IST
Nov 2 India vs Bangladesh Adelaide 1330 IST
Nov 3 Pakistan vs South Africa Sydney 1330 IST
Nov 4 New Zealand vs B2 Adelaide 0930 IST
Nov 4 Australia vs Afghanistan Adelaide 1330 IST
Nov 5 England vs A1 Sydney 1330 IST
Nov 6 South Africa vs A2 Adelaide 0530 IST
Nov 6 Pakistan vs Bangladesh Adelaide 0930 IST
Nov 6 India vs B1 Melbourne 1330 IST
Nov 9 1st Semi-final Sydney 1330 IST
Nov 10 2nd Semi-final Adelaide 1330 IST
Nov 13 FINAL Melbourne 1330 IST

Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

