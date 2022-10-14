The T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule

The T20 World Cup kicks off in Australia on Sunday, October 16, with the qualifying round from which the top teams from the two groups will make it to the main tournament.

The main round begins with an exciting clash between hosts Australia and New Zealand at the SCG on Saturday, October 22.

On Sunday, October 23 at 1.30 pm IST, will come the clash between India and Pakistan at the MCG.

Check out the T20 World Cup Schedule: