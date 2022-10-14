The T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule

The T20 World Cup kicks off in Australia on Sunday, October 16, with the qualifying round from which the top teams from the two groups will make it to the main tournament.
The main round begins with an exciting clash between hosts Australia and New Zealand at the SCG on Saturday, October 22.
On Sunday, October 23 at 1.30 pm IST, will come the clash between India and Pakistan at the MCG.
Check out the T20 World Cup Schedule:
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time
|Qualifying Round:
|Oc 16
|Group A: Sri Lanka vs Namibia
|Geelong
|0930 IST
|Oct 16
|Group A: UAE vs The Netherlands
|Geelong
|1330 IST
|Oct 17
|Group B: West Indies vs Scotland
|Hobart
|0930 IST
|Oct 17
|Group B: Zimbabwe vs Ireland
|Hobart
|1330 IST
|Oct 18
|Group A: Namibia vs Netherlands
|Geelong
|0930 IST
|Oct 18
|Group A: Sri Lanka vs UAE
|Geelong
|1330 IST
|Oct 19
|Group B: Scotland vs Ireland
|Hobart
|0930 IST
|Oct 19
|Group B: West Indies vs Zimbabwe
|Hobart
|1330 IST
|Oct 20
|Group A: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands
|Geelong
|0930 IST
|Oct 20
|Group A: Namibia vs UAE
|Geelong
|1330 IST
|Oct 21
|Group B: West Indies vs Ireland
|Hobart
|0930 IST
|Oct 21
|Group B: Scotland vs Zimbabwe
|Hobart
|1330 IST
|Super 12
|Oct 22
|New Zealand vs Australia
|Sydney
|1230 IST
|Oct 22
|England vs Afghanistan
|Perth
|1630 IST
|Oct 23
|A1 vs B2
|Hobart
|0930 IST
|Oct 23
|India vs Pakistan
|Melbourne
|1330 IST
|Oct 24
|Bangladesh vs A2
|Hobart
|1230 IST
|Oct 24
|South Africa vs B1
|Hobart
|1630 IST
|Oct 25
|Australia vs A1
|Perth
|1630 IST
|Oct 26
|England vs B2
|Melbourne
|0930 IST
|Oct 26
|New Zealand vs Afghanistan
|Melbourne
|1330 IST
|Oct 27
|South Africa vs Bangladesh
|Sydney
|0830 IST
|Oct 27
|India vs A2
|Sydney
|1230 IST
|Oct 27
|Pakistan vs B1
|Perth
|1630 IST
|Oct 28
|Afghanistan vs B2
|Melbourne
|0930 IST
|Oct 28
|England vs Australia
|Melbourne
|1330 IST
|Oct 29
|New Zealand vs A1
|Sydney
|1330 IST
|Oct 30
|Bangladesh vs B1
|Brisbane
|0830 IST
|Oct 30
|Pakistan vs A2
|Perth
|1230 IST
|Oct 30
|India vs South Africa
|Perth
|1630 IST
|Oct 31
|Australia vs B2
|Brisbane
|1330 IST
|Nov 1
|Afghanistan vs A1
|Brisbane
|0930 IST
|Nov 1
|England vs New Zealand
|Brisbane
|1330 IST
|Nov 2
|B1 vs A2
|Adelaide
|0930 IST
|Nov 2
|India vs Bangladesh
|Adelaide
|1330 IST
|Nov 3
|Pakistan vs South Africa
|Sydney
|1330 IST
|Nov 4
|New Zealand vs B2
|Adelaide
|0930 IST
|Nov 4
|Australia vs Afghanistan
|Adelaide
|1330 IST
|Nov 5
|England vs A1
|Sydney
|1330 IST
|Nov 6
|South Africa vs A2
|Adelaide
|0530 IST
|Nov 6
|Pakistan vs Bangladesh
|Adelaide
|0930 IST
|Nov 6
|India vs B1
|Melbourne
|1330 IST
|Nov 9
|1st Semi-final
|Sydney
|1330 IST
|Nov 10
|2nd Semi-final
|Adelaide
|1330 IST
|Nov 13
|FINAL
|Melbourne
|1330 IST