News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup PIX: Netherlands down Namibia in a thriller!

T20 World Cup PIX: Netherlands down Namibia in a thriller!

October 18, 2022 13:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: The Netherlands players celebrate a wicket during the ICC T20 World Cup Group A match against Namibia at the Simonds Stadium, in Geelong, on Tuesday. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

The Netherlands suffered a loss of Dutch courage on the way to a nerve-racking, five-wicket win over Namibia at the T20 World Cup in Geelong on Tuesday that moved them a step closer to qualifying for the Super 12 phase.

 

With more than six overs left, the Netherlands were 92 for two in pursuit of a modest total of 121 for six but lost three wickets for 10 runs to turn the match into a nail-biter.

IMAGE: Opener Vikramjit Singh hit a quickfire 39 from 31 balls to give the Netherlands a flying start in their run chase. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

With six runs required in the final over, man-of-the-match Bas de Leede (30 not out) smashed fast-bowling all-rounder David Wiese over his head for four and struck another two down the ground to claim victory with three balls to spare.

The Netherlands, who edged United Arab Emirates in a tense opener on Sunday, move into top spot of Group A and will reach the Super 12's if the Emiratis can shock Sri Lanka in the later match on Tuesday.

IMAGE: The Netherlands moved a step closer to qualifying for the Super 12 phase with their second victory in a row. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

It was a big let-down for Namibia, however, after their stunning, 55-run demolition of Sri Lanka at the same venue on Sunday.

Namibia won the toss and chose to bat but were down to 3-32 before the end of the powerplay and never recovered despite 43 from all-rounder Jan Frylinck.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president
Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president
Will Rohit Recover Form By Sunday?
Will Rohit Recover Form By Sunday?
What's Shami telling Shaheen Afridi?
What's Shami telling Shaheen Afridi?
PIX: Neymar goes on trial for fraud!
PIX: Neymar goes on trial for fraud!
Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president
Former India seamer Roger Binny is new BCCI president
Planning For Digital Loan? Read This
Planning For Digital Loan? Read This
Hardik's BIG goal This Year...
Hardik's BIG goal This Year...

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Hardik's BIG goal This Year...

Hardik's BIG goal This Year...

REWIND: T20 World Cups: How India Fared

REWIND: T20 World Cups: How India Fared

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances