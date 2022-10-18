T20 World Cup PIX: Netherlands down Namibia in a thriller!

IMAGE: The Netherlands players celebrate a wicket during the ICC T20 World Cup Group A match against Namibia at the Simonds Stadium, in Geelong, on Tuesday. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

The Netherlands suffered a loss of Dutch courage on the way to a nerve-racking, five-wicket win over Namibia at the T20 World Cup in Geelong on Tuesday that moved them a step closer to qualifying for the Super 12 phase.

With more than six overs left, the Netherlands were 92 for two in pursuit of a modest total of 121 for six but lost three wickets for 10 runs to turn the match into a nail-biter.

IMAGE: Opener Vikramjit Singh hit a quickfire 39 from 31 balls to give the Netherlands a flying start in their run chase. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

With six runs required in the final over, man-of-the-match Bas de Leede (30 not out) smashed fast-bowling all-rounder David Wiese over his head for four and struck another two down the ground to claim victory with three balls to spare.



The Netherlands, who edged United Arab Emirates in a tense opener on Sunday, move into top spot of Group A and will reach the Super 12's if the Emiratis can shock Sri Lanka in the later match on Tuesday.

IMAGE: The Netherlands moved a step closer to qualifying for the Super 12 phase with their second victory in a row. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

It was a big let-down for Namibia, however, after their stunning, 55-run demolition of Sri Lanka at the same venue on Sunday.



Namibia won the toss and chose to bat but were down to 3-32 before the end of the powerplay and never recovered despite 43 from all-rounder Jan Frylinck.