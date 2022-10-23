News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup PICS: Sri Lanka vs Ireland

T20 World Cup PICS: Sri Lanka vs Ireland

October 23, 2022 12:18 IST
Images from the T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Ireland, in Hobart, on Sunday.

Sri Lanka's players celebrate the fall of an Ireland wicket during the T20 World Cup match in Hobart on Sunday.

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's players celebrate the fall of an Ireland wicket during the T20 World Cup Super 12s match in Hobart on Sunday. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

Sri Lanka’s bowlers produced an all-round effort, picking wickets at regular intervals to restrict Ireland to a below-par 128 for 8 in the T20 World Cup match in Hobart on Sunday.

They were right on the money after being asked to bowl as Ireland failed to build substantial partnerships.

 

Harry Tector was Ireland’s top-scorer, with 45 off 42 balls, including two fours and one six, while Paul Stirling scored 34 off 25 balls during which he struck four boundaries and two hits over the fence.

Maheesh Theekshana (2/19) and Wanindu Hasaranga (2/25) shared four wickets between them, while Lahiru Kumara (1/12), Dhananjaya de Silva (1/13), Chamika Karunaratne (1/29), Binura Fernando (1/27) took one each for the island nation.

Opting to bat, Ireland lost skipper Andy Balbirnie early, bowled by Kumara as the batter went for an expansive shot over the keeper and short third-man fielder.

Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara celebrates the wicket of Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie

IMAGE: Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara celebrates the wicket of Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

Lorcan Tucker (10) too perished in somewhat similar fashion, gloving one back on to his stumps while going across to target the vacant fine-leg area.

Stirling, who had scored a match-winning 66 to guide Ireland to the Super 12 stage, played in his usual aggressive style before Bhanuka Rajapaksa took a brilliant catch at deep extra cover to cut short the Irishman's innings.

Curtis Campher lasted for just four deliveries as Ireland slumped to 60 for 4 at the half-way mark of their innings.

Tector and George Dockrell, who played despite being COVID positive but struggled, stitched 47 runs off 41 balls for the fifth wicket to take Ireland past the 100-run mark.

Dockrell's (14 off 16) struggle finally came to an end when Theekshana went through his defence in the 17th over.

Hasanranga then joined the party and dismissed Gareth Delany (9) and Mark Adair in the space of three deliveries in the 19th over as Ireland’s batting continued to falter.

