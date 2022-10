T20 World Cup PIX: Netherlands vs Bangladesh

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between the Netherlands and Bangladesh in Hobart on Monday.

IMAGE: The Netherlands' players celebrate a wicket during the T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Bangladesh in Hobart on Monday. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

Paol van Meekeren led the show with the ball as the Netherlands bounced back to restrict Bangladesh to a modest 144/8 in their T20 World Cup Super 12 match.

Van Meekeren (2/21) made the first breakthrough with the wicket of Soumya Sarkar (14) inside the Powerplay to trigger a mini collapse as Bangladesh lost five wickets for 33 runs.



It was Atif Hossan who held the innings together at one end with a spirited 27-ball 38 but there was hardly any support for him in the middle with the likes of skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das (9) getting out cheaply.



Afif slammed two boundaries and as many sixes with Mosaddek Hossain (12) giving him company to prop up the total.



Making his T20 World Cup debut, 19-year-old leg-spinner Shariz Ahmed had the prized scalp of Shakib when the Bangladesh star skipper miscued a slog sweep to be caught at square boundary. Ahmed returned with impressive figures of 1/27.

IMAGE: The Netherlands' players celebrate a wicket during the T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Bangladesh in Hobart on Monday. Photograph: T20 World Cup/Twitter

Playing two young spinners was a bold decision by the Dutch skipper Scott Edwards as 20-year-old left-arm spinner Tim Pringle also returned with a tidy 1/10 in two overs to dent Bangladesh's recovery.



Sent in, Bangladesh got off to a solid start with Najmul Hossain Shanto (25) and Soumya Sarkar (14) putting on a 43-run opening wicket partnership in five overs.



Sarkar took on Fead Klaasen who looked wayward as he smashed the Dutch pacer for two boundaries to get them off to a flier.



Left-handed Shanto also played a perfect foil as he cracked back to back fours against Bas de Leede as Bangladesh cruised to 33 for no loss.



But a change of ends to Van Meekeren did the trick for the Dutch as the pacer gave the vital breakthrough of Sarkar that brought on the imminent collapse.



Rain came to Bangladesh's rescue briefly after they slipped to 63/4 in the 10th over.