T20 WC PIX: Netherlands pip UAE in an exciting finish

IMAGES of the Group A, round one match of the T20 World Cup played between Netherlands and UAE at the Simonds Stadium, in South Geelong, Australia on Sunday

IMAGE: Netherlands’ Max ODowd bats. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Netherlands beat UAE by three wickets in the second Group A match of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

Chasing 112 runs at Simonds Stadium in Geelong, Netherlands completed the run-chase with one ball to spare.

IMAGE: Netherlands restricted UAE for 111/8 in 20 overs. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Earlier, Bas de Leede had returned figures of 3 for 19 as Netherlands restricted UAE to 111 for 8 in 20 overs. Muhammad Waseem hit 41 while Vriitya Aravind scored 18 runs for UAE.

De Leede was the star for Netherlands in the first innings with Fred Klaassen also helping the team's cause with figures of 2 for 13.