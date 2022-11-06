News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs Pakistan

T20 World Cup PHOTOS: Bangladesh vs Pakistan

Source: PTI
November 06, 2022 11:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup match played between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Adelaide on Sunday.

Shaheen Afridi

IMAGE: Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates with Mohammad Nawaz after the wicket of Litton Das. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Shaheen Afridi picked up a career-best four-wicket haul to help Pakistan restrict Bangladesh to a paltry 127 for eight in their do-or-die T20 World Cup match in Adelaide on Sunday.

 

On a difficult pitch, left-handed opener Najmul Hossain Shanto slammed a counter-attacking 48-ball 54 but Bangladesh lacked the final flourish with Pakistani spinners triggering the collapse before Afridi seizing control in a superb haul of 4/22.

Shanto was at his fluent best and pierced the field at ease en route to his second fifty of the tournament.

Shadab Khan

IMAGE: Shadab Khan is surrounded by team mates after getting the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

After the early dismissal of Liton Das, Shanto and Soumya Sarkar (20; 17b; 1x4, 1x6) worked well and shared 72 runs off 47 balls for the second wicket to lay good platform for Bangladesh.

Bangladesh were easily looking at a 150-plus score when Shadab Khan (2/30) trigerred the downfall.

The leg-spinner took two wickets in two balls, including a dubious DRS dismissal of Bangladeshi skipper Shakib Al Hasan for a golden duck.

Shanto, however, seemed undeterred as he went about his business and completed a 46-ball fifty, his second in the tournament.

But off-spinner Iftikhar Ahmed outsmarted Shanto, cleaning him up with a slower one.

Pakistan players

IMAGE: Bangladesh’s Najmul Shanto with the physio. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Iftikhar returned with fine figures of 3-0-15-1 as Babar Azam's ploy to attack with the off-spinner against left-handed Bangladesh batters did the trick.

Afridi then got into the act, dismissing Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan and Taskin Ahmed in six balls, across two overs.

Speedster Haris Rauf looked at his best and returned with 1/21.

Bangladesh got off to a decent start with Shanto and Sarkar getting hold of the proceedings.

At the halfway mark, Bangladesh were sitting pretty on 70 for 1 when Shadab grabbed two -- Sarkar (20; 17b) and skipper Shakib (0) -- in two balls to put brakes on Bangladesh.

Shanto easily found the gaps early on as Naseem Shah struggled to find his line against the left-hander. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
How New Zealand, England made T20 World Cup semis
How New Zealand, England made T20 World Cup semis
SL cricketer Gunathilaka arrested for sexual assault
SL cricketer Gunathilaka arrested for sexual assault
Team India celebrates Kohli's birthday!
Team India celebrates Kohli's birthday!
50 million doses of Covaxin set to expire in 2023
50 million doses of Covaxin set to expire in 2023
Why Is Ananya Trying To Change?
Why Is Ananya Trying To Change?
Assembly bypoll: BJP leads in 3 seats, TRS in Munugode
Assembly bypoll: BJP leads in 3 seats, TRS in Munugode
India reports 1,132 new Covid cases, 14 die
India reports 1,132 new Covid cases, 14 die

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

India in semis; Pakistan v B'desh a virtual quarters

India in semis; Pakistan v B'desh a virtual quarters

PICS: India in semis after Netherlands shock SA

PICS: India in semis after Netherlands shock SA

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances