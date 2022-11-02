PICS: Netherlands dash Zimbabwe's semi-final hopes

Images from the T20 World Cup match between Zimbabwe and the Netherlands, at the Adelaide Oval, on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Opener Max O'Dowd scored 52 off 47 balls, including 8 fours and a six, as The Netherlands demolished Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match, at the Adelaide Oval, in Adelaide, on Wednesday. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

The Netherlands ended Zimbabwe's hopes of reaching the semi-finals at the T20 World Cup after a five-wicket victory over the African side in the Super 12 match in Adelaide on Wednesday.

The Dutch had already produced several highlights earlier the tournament, but their performance against Zimbabwe was close to their best thus far as they cruised to victory with two overs to spare at the Adelaide Oval.

Paul van Meekeren (3/29) and fellow-seamer Bas de Leede (2/13) were the pick of the Dutch bowlers as Zimbabwe were shot out for 117 in 19.2 overs after electing to bat.

In reply, Max O'Dowd (52 off 47 balls) and Tom Cooper (32 off 29) put on 73 for the second wicket as the Netherlands eased to their first victory in the Super 12 stage.

O'Dowd has been of the most impressive performers in the T20 World Cup thus far. The Netherlands opener has amassed the most runs at the tournament thus far with 213 runs from seven innings.

IMAGE: Tom Cooper scored 32 off 29 balls during his 73-run partnership for the second wicket with Max O'Dowd. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Cooper's T20 World Cup was in complete contrast leading into Wednesday's match, the Australia-born veteran having scored just 40 runs from six knocks prior to the clash.

But batting on a ground he would have had plenty of experience playing on with Australian domestic side South Australia, he showed his class with a valuable knock at the top of the order.

IMAGE: Zimbabwe's Richard Ngarava bowls as Max O'Dowd watches from the non-striker's end. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Needing nine runs from 30 balls, the Netherlands went through some anxious moments nearing the finish, losing O'Dowd and skipper Scott Edwards (5) in the space of nine balls. However, Bas de Leede slammed two boundaries in his run-a-ball 12 not out to seal the contest.

The 'Orange Army' will take on South Africa in their last match on Sunday.

Zimbabwe, who scored a stunning win over Pakistan earlier in the tournament, next face tournament favourites India in their last match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

IMAGE: Brandon Glover of the Netherlands celebrates with Stephan Myburgh after taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Regis Chakabva. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Earlier, Sikandar Raza was the only bright spot for Zimbabwe in an otherwise sloppy batting display.

Raza slammed a 24-ball 40 but hardly found support as wickets kept falling around him.



Pacer Brandon Glover (2/29) troubled the Zimbabwe batters early on, extracting swing from the Adelaide Oval as he struck twice inside the Powerplay by dismissing skipper Craig Ervine (3) and Regis Chakbva (5) in successive overs.

IMAGE: Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza hits out. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Paul van Meekeren (3/29) was the top wicket-taker for the Dutch pace attack, which produced a disciplined approach with Logan van Beek (2/17) and Bas de Leede (2/14) also returning with two each as Zimbabwe were all out in 19.2 overs.



That only two batters reached double-digit figures and they consumed 66 dot balls summed up Zimbabwe's plight in their must-win match.



De Leede took the prized-scalp of Raza who looked to tear the Dutch attack apart as the batter mis-timed a good length ball.



Fred Klaassen, who returned with figures of 1 for 17, took a well-judged running catch at the boundary to end Raza's entertainment.

IMAGE: The Netherlands' players celebrate after Bas de Leede took the wicket of Sikandar Raza. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Electing to bat, the top-three Wessly Madhevere (1), skipper Craig Ervine (3) and Regis Chakabva (5) failed to get going and managed just 20 runs in the first six overs in the Powerplay.



Reeling at 20 for 3, Raza straightaway got going with his swivel shots to counter-attack the Dutch bowlers.



He bisected the field at ease with his elegant drives and looked in total control in a fine 48-run partnership off 35 balls with Sean Williams (28).



Just when Zimbabwe were trying to build a partnership and get back some momentum, Van Meekeren triggered yet another collapse by dismissing Williams.