Historic! Zimbabwe qualify for T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Captain Craig Erwine top-scored with 54 as Zimbabwe chased down 133 for victory. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Zimbabwe also sailed into the Super 12 for the first time, topping Group B after their five-wicket victory against Scotland.

Electing to bat, Scotland managed 132-6 with opener George Munsey top-scoring with 54.

Zimbabwe's chase was not without hiccups but Craig Ervine produced a captain's knock of 54 and Sikander Raza smashed a breezy 40 as they overwhelmed the target with nine balls to spare.

"It's satisfying and humbling and emotional as well," player-of-the-match Raza, who also took a stunning catch and claimed a wicket, said.

IMAGE: Ecstatic Zimbabwe fans at the stadium in Hobart on Friday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

"I said to (Ervine) 'give me 8-10 balls and I'll try to win it as quickly as possible. You're the one who's going to take it deep'."

Zimbabwe join India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

Earlier in the day, Paul Stirling smashed a glittering half-century as Ireland eliminated twice champions West Indies from the T20 World Cup and advanced to the Super 12 phase with a nine-wicket thrashing in Hobart on Friday.

Ireland have England, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Group 1.