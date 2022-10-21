News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Historic! Zimbabwe qualify for T20 World Cup

Historic! Zimbabwe qualify for T20 World Cup

Last updated on: October 21, 2022 17:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Captain Craig Erwine top-scored with 54 as Zimbabwe chased down 133 for victory

IMAGE: Captain Craig Erwine top-scored with 54 as Zimbabwe chased down 133 for victory. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Zimbabwe also sailed into the Super 12 for the first time, topping Group B after their five-wicket victory against Scotland.

 

Electing to bat, Scotland managed 132-6 with opener George Munsey top-scoring with 54.

Zimbabwe's chase was not without hiccups but Craig Ervine produced a captain's knock of 54 and Sikander Raza smashed a breezy 40 as they overwhelmed the target with nine balls to spare.

"It's satisfying and humbling and emotional as well," player-of-the-match Raza, who also took a stunning catch and claimed a wicket, said.

Ecstatic Zimbabwe fans at the stadium in Hobart on Friday 

IMAGE: Ecstatic Zimbabwe fans at the stadium in Hobart on Friday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

"I said to (Ervine) 'give me 8-10 balls and I'll try to win it as quickly as possible. You're the one who's going to take it deep'."

Zimbabwe join India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh and the Netherlands in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage.

Earlier in the day, Paul Stirling smashed a glittering half-century as Ireland eliminated twice champions West Indies from the T20 World Cup and advanced to the Super 12 phase with a nine-wicket thrashing in Hobart on Friday.

Ireland have England, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka in Group 1.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Bowlers beware! High totals loom in T20 World Cup
Bowlers beware! High totals loom in T20 World Cup
PIX: Barcelona ease past Villarreal; Arsenal sink PSV
PIX: Barcelona ease past Villarreal; Arsenal sink PSV
Will India Field This Team Vs Pakistan?
Will India Field This Team Vs Pakistan?
Rishi Sunak emerges as bookies' favourite to replace Liz Truss
Rishi Sunak emerges as bookies' favourite to replace Liz Truss
Kriti-Pulkit Party With Taapsee
Kriti-Pulkit Party With Taapsee
PIX: Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath, Badrinath
PIX: Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath, Badrinath
SG made false allegations to malign me: Baghel
SG made false allegations to malign me: Baghel

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Shami is Moody's pick to lead attack against Pakistan

Shami is Moody's pick to lead attack against Pakistan

West Indies lose to Ireland; out of T20 World Cup

West Indies lose to Ireland; out of T20 World Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances