T20 World Cup PHOTOS: India vs England

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup semi-final match played between India and England in Adelaide on Thursday.

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates his half century. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Virat Kohli (50) and Hardik Pandya (63) hit contrasting half centuries as India recovered from a wobbly start to post a decent 168 for six against England in the second T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a six off Chris Woakes. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Put in to bat, India had a slow start and lost opener KL Rahul (5) early but Kohli held the innings together to slam his fourth fifty of the tournament.

IMAGE: Chris Woakes of England celebrates with his team after taking the wicket of KL Rahul. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

But it was Pandya who propped up India's total from 100 for 3 as he blazed his way to a 29-ball fifty with two boundaries and one six in a row off Sam Curran.

IMAGE: Adil Rashid celebrates the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

For England, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43.