News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup PHOTOS: India vs England

T20 World Cup PHOTOS: India vs England

November 10, 2022 15:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup semi-final match played between India and England in Adelaide on Thursday.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya celebrates his half century. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Virat Kohli (50) and Hardik Pandya (63) hit contrasting half centuries as India recovered from a wobbly start to post a decent 168 for six against England in the second T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday.

 

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli hits a six off Chris Woakes. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Put in to bat, India had a slow start and lost opener KL Rahul (5) early but Kohli held the innings together to slam his fourth fifty of the tournament.

KL Rahul

IMAGE: Chris Woakes of England celebrates with his team after taking the wicket of KL Rahul. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

But it was Pandya who propped up India's total from 100 for 3 as he blazed his way to a 29-ball fifty with two boundaries and one six in a row off Sam Curran.

Suryakumar Yadav

IMAGE: Adil Rashid celebrates the wicket of Suryakumar Yadav. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

For England, Chris Jordan returned with 3 for 43.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Pakistan fans not shy about rooting for India to win
Pakistan fans not shy about rooting for India to win
Is it curtains for Williamson after New Zealand's loss?
Is it curtains for Williamson after New Zealand's loss?
When A Child Touched Sachin's Feet
When A Child Touched Sachin's Feet
Guj: BJP denies ticket to 5 Mins including Morbi MLA
Guj: BJP denies ticket to 5 Mins including Morbi MLA
'About tax on FD transfer to children'
'About tax on FD transfer to children'
What Investors Must Know
What Investors Must Know
Termination of Chanda Kochhar as ICICI CEO valid: HC
Termination of Chanda Kochhar as ICICI CEO valid: HC

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Yet another milestone for King Kohli!

Yet another milestone for King Kohli!

Pak mentor Hayden keen to play India in final

Pak mentor Hayden keen to play India in final

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances