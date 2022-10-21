West Indies lose to Ireland; crash out of T20 World Cup

IMAGE: Opener Paul Stirling's unbeaten half-century powered Ireland to victory against West Indies in Hobart on Friday. Photograph: Cricket Ireland/Twitter

West Indies were knocked out of the T20 World Cup after suffering a nine-wicket defeat against Ireland in the Group B match of the qualifying round at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart on Friday.

Opener Paul Stirling smashed 66 from 48 balls, while Lorcan Tucker made 45 from 35 balls as Ireland cruised to the target of 147 in 17.3 overs.



Ireland progressed to the Super 12s stage from Group B with two wins from three games. They will be joined in the next round by the winner of the match between Scotland and Zimbabwe.

IMAGE: Ireland's players celebrate a wicket. Photograph: Cricket Ireland/Twitter

Two-time winners West Indies, who were also beaten by Scotland in their first match, crashed out in the first round.



Electing to bat, West Indies struggled in the middle overs as they finished on a below-par 146/5 in their 20 overs, with Brandon King smashing an unbeaten 62 from 48 balls.



Leg-spinner Gareth Delany took 3/16, while Barry McCarthy and Simi Singh took one wicket each.