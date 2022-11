IMAGES from the T20 World Cup semi-final match played between New Zealand and Pakistan in Sydney on Wednesday.

IMAGE: New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell celebrates scoring fifty against Pakistan. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Batting first, New Zealand posted 152 for 4 against Pakistan in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kane Williamson is bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Daryl Mitchell hit an unbeaten 34-ball 53, while skipper Kane Williamson made 46 off 42 balls.

IMAGE: Devon Conway looks dejected after being dismissed run out by a Shadab Khan. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

For Pakistan, pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi grabbed two wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz took one.