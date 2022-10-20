News
T20 WC: SL thrash Netherlands to enter Super 12s

T20 WC: SL thrash Netherlands to enter Super 12s

Source: ANI
October 20, 2022 13:31 IST
Kusal Mendis

IMAGE: Kusal Mendis' onslaught took Sri Lanka to 162/6. Photograph: ICC Media/Twitter

Max O'Dowd's unbeaten 71 off 53 went in vain as Sri Lanka defeated Netherlands by 16 runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on Thursday.

Earlier, Kusal Mendis' onslaught took Sri Lanka to 162/6 after early hiccups.

A late flourish from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Dasun Shanaka coupled with Mendis' brilliant knock saw Sri Lanka post a challenging total against the Dutch team who have underperformed with the bat in the tournament. Paul van Meekeren was exceptional with the ball and picked two wickets, giving away just 25 runs from his four overs.

 

Opting to bat first in a pressure game, openers Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka started watchfully scoring just 22 runs off the first five overs as both the batters struggled to time the ball. However, Nissanka showed some aggression to secure 14-runs from the last over of the powerplay.

Netherland pacer Paul van Meekeren wreaked havoc in his second over to get rid of Nissanka 14(21) and Dhananjaya de Silva 0(1) in the inning's seventh over.

Charith Asalanka scored run-a-ball 31 to stitch a crucial 60-run partnership with Mendis, who looked in great touch. The duo took the Sri Lankan innings to 60-2 at the end of the 10 overs.

Source: ANI
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

