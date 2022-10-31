PHOTOS: Clinical Australia down Ireland to keep semis hopes alive

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup match played between Australia and Ireland in Brisbane on Monday.

IMAGE: Australia's Pat Cummins of celebrates dismissing Ireland's Andrew Balbirnie. Photograph: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Defending champions Australia kept their semi-final hopes alive at the T20 World Cup as they registered a 42-run win over Ireland in Brisbane on Monday.

Skipper Aaron Finch (63) struck a fine half-century to guide Australia to 179 for five before the bowlers shot Ireland out for 137 in 18.1 overs.

IMAGE: Ireland's Lorcan Tucker scored an entertaining half-century. Photograph: Albert Perez/Getty Images

Lorcan Tucker was the lone warrior for Ireland as he remained unbeaten on 71.

IMAGE: Aaron Finch hits out during his 44-ball 63. Photograph: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Skipper Aaron Finch led from the front with a 44-ball 63 as Australia overcame a slow start to post a challenging 179 for five against giant-killers Ireland in their must-win T20 World Cup clash in Brisbane on Monday.

Struggling for runs, Finch brilliantly switched gears to a 38-ball 50 -- his first T20 International century in eight innings -- as he took charge in the middle with Marcus Stoinis (35) in an entertaining 70-run partnership that came off just 36 balls.

But the skipper, however, could not finish well and became Irish pacer Barry McCarthy's third victim in the 17th over as the defending champions struggled to get going at the death, falling some 15-20 runs short.

Left-arm spinner George Dockrell (4-0-24-0) conceded just three runs in the 18th over, while left-arm pacer Josh Little (4-0-21-2) also finished well, dismissing Stoinis and giving away just four runs in the penultimate over.

IMAGE: Tim David scored a 10-ball 15 to prop Australia's innings past 170. Photograph: Albert Perez/Getty Images

McCarthy was the pick of the Irish bowlers, returning with 3/29 including the wickets of David Warner (3) and Mitchell Marsh (28) who looked ominous with a 102-metre six but only to fall for 22-ball 28.

But the Aussies managed to get going in the final over with Tim David hitting two boundaries en route to 10-ball 15 to push the total.

Chasing a big win to keep their semi-final hopes alive, the reigning champions were off to a cautious start as Warner once again fell cheaply.

The star Aussie opener perished to a short ball strategy by Barry McCarthy and holed out at short fine-leg to continue his woeful run in the T20 World Cup.

The left-hander now has scores of 5, 11 and 3 from three matches in the ongoing T20 showpiece.