T20 World Cup PHOTOS: Pakistan vs Netherlands

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Pakistan and Netherlands, in Perth, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Pakistan’s Shadab Khan celebrates the wicket of Tom Cooper of the Netherlands. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Pakistan restricted Netherlands to 91 for nine in their crucial T20 World Cup match, in Perth on Sunday.

IMAGE: Naseem Shah celebrates the wicket of the Netherlands’ skipper Scott Edwards. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Opting to bat, Netherlands found the going tough as they were reduced to 26 for three in 8.1 overs and couldn't recover from it.

Colin Ackermann scored a run-a-ball 27, while skipper Scott Edwards (15) also reached double digit figure.

IMAGE: Bas de Leede of the Netherlands walks off the field. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Shadab Khan was the most successful bowler for Pakistan, snapping three wickets for 22 runs in his four overs.

Shaheen Afridi (1/19), Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/15), Naseem Shah (1/11) and Haris Rauf (1/10) were also among wickets.