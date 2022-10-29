News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: NZ vs SL, Super 12, T20 World Cup

PHOTOS: NZ vs SL, Super 12, T20 World Cup

Source: PTI
October 29, 2022 16:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGES from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match, played between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on Saturday.

Glenn Phillips of New Zealand celebrates his century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips of New Zealand celebrates his century during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Glenn Phillips made most of the luck that came his way, hitting a fiery century as New Zealand recovered from a poor start to post a competitive 167 for seven in their T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka, here on Saturday.

New Zealand found themselves tottering at 15 for three inside the powerplay before Phillps (104 off 64) shared an 84-run stand with Daryl Mitchell (22 off 24) to stabilise the innings.

Glenn Phillips put on a half-century stand with Daryl Mitchell.

IMAGE: Glenn Phillips put on a half-century stand with Daryl Mitchell. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

Phillips, dropped on 12 before getting another life later in the innings, played some sensational strokes and was also brilliant in finding the gaps. His innings comprised four sixes and 10 boundaries.

His flat-batted forehand shots off both the spinners and pacers stood out in his memorable innings. His first six off Chamika Karunaratne, a pick-up shot that went flying over long leg, gave him the confidence to go ballistic and lift the team from a precarious start.

 

Phillips reached the three-figure mark with a pull off mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana, prompting roaring celebrations from the belligerent batter.

Theekshana, who impressed with the new ball, was too short in the death overs and Phillips took full advantage of that. The New Zealander smashed him for two successive sixes in the 18th over that went for 16. The last five overs yielded 67 runs for New Zealand. Sri Lanka's catching and ground fielding on the day left a lot to be desired.

Devon Conway of New Zealand ios bowled by Dhananjaya de Silva of Sri Lanka during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Devon Conway of New Zealand ios bowled by Dhananjaya de Silva of Sri Lanka during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

The only positive for Sri Lanka was their performance in the first six overs, in which they removed the dangerous Finn Allen, Devon Conway and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Theekshana removed Finn with an inswinger, pretty unusual for a spinner, that was too close to cut. Willamson was caught behind as he tried to drive a wide ball off pacer Kasun Rajitha on the up.

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka celebrates with his team after taking the wicket of Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand
 
IMAGE: Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka celebrates with his team after taking the wicket of Daryl Mitchell of New Zealand during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Australia coach fears more COVID cases in T20 WC squad
Australia coach fears more COVID cases in T20 WC squad
'Sri Lanka Grounds Better Than MCG'
'Sri Lanka Grounds Better Than MCG'
India will lose in semis: Shoaib Akhtar
India will lose in semis: Shoaib Akhtar
Vande Bharat train hits cattle in Guj, 3rd time in Oct
Vande Bharat train hits cattle in Guj, 3rd time in Oct
9 booked over forced religious conversions in UP
9 booked over forced religious conversions in UP
Recipe: Chef Sabya's Cocktail Samosas
Recipe: Chef Sabya's Cocktail Samosas
Delhi's air nears 'severe' zone; GRAP 3 to kick in
Delhi's air nears 'severe' zone; GRAP 3 to kick in

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Nortje warns India: 'SA pace attack one of the best'

Nortje warns India: 'SA pace attack one of the best'

Why playing last in group stage can benefit England...

Why playing last in group stage can benefit England...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances