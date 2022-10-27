News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup PIX: Bangladesh vs South Africa

T20 World Cup PIX: Bangladesh vs South Africa

Source: PTI
October 27, 2022 11:07 IST
Images from the T20 world Cup Super 12 match between Bangladesh and South Africa in Sydney on Thursday.

IMAGE: South Africa's Rilee Rossouw celebrates scoring a century during the T20 World Cup match against Bangladesh at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Riley Rossouw showcased his batting prowess with a belligerent century (109 of 56) while Quinton de Kock struck a fifty to power South Africa to an imposing 205/5 against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup match on Thursday.

 

Rossouw looked in imperious touch, with a strike rate of 200 throughout his innings with de Kock playing second fiddle with a magnificent 63 off 38 balls.

While the rain gods threatened to play spoil sport, Rossouw and de Kock were raining sixes during their 168-run partnership -- the highest for South Africa in a T20 World Cup match.

IMAGE: Rilee Rossouw hits out. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

The duo sent the ball to the fence 14 times and 11 times over it.

Temba Bavuma's woeful form continued as he fell for two in the very first over off pacer Taskin Ahmed after opting to bat.

But Rossouw and de Kock were at their aggressive best, as the duo plundered 21 runs smashing three fours and a six off Taskin in his next over.

Rossouw then continued the assault, this time fetching 16 runs off Mehidy Hassan.

Bangladesh got some respite as rain interrupted play for 20 minutes and they were able to dry out the runs for a couple overs after resumption but the South Africans soon resumed business as usual scoring boundaries at will.

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock stroked a quick half-century to rally South Africa after an early wicket. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

With all Bangladesh bowlers bar Mustafizur Rahman being tonked all across the ground, Shakib al Hassan (2/33) brought himself in to the attack in the 11th over but the skipper was also greeted with similar treatment.

Rossouw blasted Shakib for a four and two back-to-back maximums. The South African launched the ball over deep square leg for the first six of the over and then sent a full toss again in the same area for a similar result.

The 33-year-old Roussouw brought his half-century from 30 balls, de Kock's fifty came soon after. The wicketkeeper brought the feat in style with a six over the midwicket fence.

IMAGE: Taskin Ahmed celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Temba Bavuma. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

However, de Kock's innings was brought to an end in the 15th over.

With new batter Tristan Stubbs departing soon after and Rossouw inching towards his century, the Proteas innings slowed down a bit.

Once Rossouw's century came he sent the ball for a towering six before Shakib put an end to the scintillating innings.

On course for a 220-230 score at one point, South Africa lost a momentum in the death overs on a two-paced wicket and just about managed to cross the 200-run mark.

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

