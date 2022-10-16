News
T20 World Cup PHOTOS: Sri Lanka vs Namibia

T20 World Cup PHOTOS: Sri Lanka vs Namibia

Source: ANI
October 16, 2022 12:21 IST
IMAGES of the Group A, round one match of the T20 World Cup played between Sri Lanka and Namibia at the Simonds Stadium, in South Geelong, Australia on Sunday

Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Pramod Madushan (2/37) was the leading bowler for Sri Lanka. Theekshana, Karunaratne, Hasaranga and Chameera also got a wicket each. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

A late flourish from Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit helped Namibia reach a solid 163/7 against Sri Lanka in their Group A, round one match in ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at Simonds Stadium on Sunday.

 

Sri Lanka

IMAGE: Namibia finished their innings at 163/7, scoring 68 runs in the last five overs. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Namibia displayed some solid intent throughout their innings but it came at cost of their wickets. Sri Lanka had their opponents restricted at 95/6 in 15 overs but Frylinck (44 off 28) and Smit (31 n.o. off 16) stitched a 69-run stand to help their side reach a competitive total. Put to bat first by Sri Lanka, Namibia was off to a shaky start.

Openers Michael van Lingen (3) and Divan la Cock (9) were sent back to the pavilion by pacers Dushmantha Chameera and Pramod Madushan. It reduced Namibia to 16/2 in 3 overs.

Source: ANI
T20 World cup

T20 World cup

