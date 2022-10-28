News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup: Ireland vs Afghanistan match washed out

T20 World Cup: Ireland vs Afghanistan match washed out

October 28, 2022 11:52 IST
IMAGE: The Ireland players look on as rain washed out their T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Photographs: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The Ireland-Afghanistan match at the T20 World Cup was abandoned without a bowl balled due to rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, leaving the teams to split the points.

 

It was winless Afghanistan's second wash-out in the Super 12's after their New Zealand game at Melbourne was abandoned due to poor weather on Wednesday.



The no-result left Ireland second in Group 1 on three points after three matches behind leading New Zealand, though the Black Caps have a game in hand.

Afghanistan remain bottom of the Group on two points.

The weather could yet shape the group, with fifth-placed Australia and fourth-placed England, each on two points, scheduled to play the late match at the MCG.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
