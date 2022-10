T20 World Cup: Ireland vs Afghanistan match washed out

IMAGE: The Ireland players look on as rain washed out their T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday. Photographs: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

The Ireland-Afghanistan match at the T20 World Cup was abandoned without a bowl balled due to rain at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday, leaving the teams to split the points.

It was winless Afghanistan's second wash-out in the Super 12's after their New Zealand game at Melbourne was abandoned due to poor weather on Wednesday.





The no-result left Ireland second in Group 1 on three points after three matches behind leading New Zealand, though the Black Caps have a game in hand.



Afghanistan remain bottom of the Group on two points.



The weather could yet shape the group, with fifth-placed Australia and fourth-placed England, each on two points, scheduled to play the late match at the MCG.