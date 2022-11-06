T20 World Cup PICS: Netherlands vs South Africa

Images from the T20 World Cup Super 12 match between the Netherlands and South Africa, in Adelaide, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Colin Ackermann of the Netherlands bats during the T20 World Cup Super 12 match against South Africa, at the Adelaide Oval, on Sunday. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

South Africa were set a stiff target of 159 by the Netherlands in Sunday’s Super 12 match in Adelaide in their quest for a semi-final berth at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The Proteas produced a reasonable performance with the ball to restrict the Netherlands to 158 for 4 in their 20 overs, made possible by some sold late hitting by Colin Ackermann.

IMAGE: South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje celebrates with teammates after dismissing Bas de Leede. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Ackermann scored 41 off just 26 deliveries. The Netherlands's No.4 batter smashed two final over sixes into the Adelaide Oval crowd to propel their total past 150.

Keshav Maharaj (2 for 27) and Anrich Nortje (1 for 10) bowled well for South Africa, Nortje combining his pace superbly to register the most economical figures of the Super 12 stage so far.

IMAGE: Opener Stephan Myburgh gave the Netherlands a good start, scoring 37 off 30 ball, including 7 fours. Photograph: Sarah Reed/Getty Images

Stephan Myburgh (37) and Tom Cooper (35) scored freely at the top of the Netherlands batting order and Ackermann's late heroics gave the team a decent total to defend.

A South Africa victory will secure their place in the semi-finals after missing the opportunity to lock one in with a game to spare when going down to Pakistan in a rain-soaked match.